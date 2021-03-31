UFC pound-for-pound rankings: What happened to UFC 260 losers Stipe Miocic and Tyron Woodley in the latest update?

The UFC pound-for-pound rankings went through massive changes following the outcome of UFC 260, in which Francis Ngannou captured the heavyweight belt from Stipe Miocic.

'The Predator' moved up eight positions in the pound-for-pound rankings, sitting comfortably at No. 5 at the moment. At the same time, his rival Stipe Miocic was demoted four positions down to No. 7.

Robert Whittaker was another fighter to fall more than one stand on the pound-for-pound rankings. The Australian went from No. 11 to No. 13, even though he hasn't yet fought in 2021 yet.

Because of Miocic's collapse, Israel Adesanya upgraded one position. Now at No. 4, the middleweight champion's last fight was a defeat to light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, who, in contrast, lost one place with Ngannou's ascension.

Miocic, who is arguably the greatest of all time in the weight class, is still the No. 1 contender in the division. But it seems unlikely the former UFC heavyweight champion will get a chance to recover the belt so soon.

With Jon Jones and now Derrick Lewis lurking around, Ngannou's first title defense should happen against one of them at some point in the third quarter of the year.

Tyron Woodley plummets after defeat at UFC 260

Former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was another fighter hugely affected by the latest update on the UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

Since losing the belt to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235, it appears that Woodley cannot manage to recompose himself. 'The Chosen One' is still to win a fight after losing the championship in 2019.

The loss to Vicente Luque was the most recent setback of Woodley's career. The American dropped three positions in the welterweight rankings, sitting at No. 10 after UFC 260.

UFC president Dana White even suggested the 39-year-old mixed martial artist veteran should consider retirement following his fourth loss in a row.

Meanwhile, his rival, Luque, is gradually making his way into the division's top-5. The new No. 6 welterweight contender has lost only two fights so far in the UFC.

'The Silent Assassin' now hopes the promotion will book him another top contender, as he has already fought Leon Edwards and Stephen Thompson in the past.

How are the UFC pound-for-pound rankings determined?

According to the official UFC website, rankings are generated by a voting panel made up of media members.

"The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC."