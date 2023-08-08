UFC Rankings Update: Tatiana Suarez secures huge leap, women's P4P sees significant shuffle, and more

Tatiana Suarez recently defeated Jessica Andrade via second-round submission at UFC Nashville last weekend. After the UFC's latest fighter rankings update, it was revealed that Suarez's dominant win propelled her into the top-five ranks in the women's strawweight division.

Suarez grappled Andrade from the first round and dominated her opponent on the ground. Tatiana went for her trademark guillotine choke early in the second round and forced Andrade to tap at 1:31.

According to the latest UFC rankings update, Tatiana Suarez jumped six places from the No.10 spot to the No.4 spot in her division. Furthermore, she also jumped six spots on the women's pound-for-pound rankings and is now the No.9-ranked fighter on the list.

John Morgan @JohnMorgan_MMA



At strawweight, she moves up six spots to No. 4, trailing only Esparza, Namajunas, Xiaonan.



In pound-for-pound list, she also moves up six spots to No. 9. Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) rewarded with big moves in official #UFC rankings following an impressive #UFC Nashville win.At strawweight, she moves up six spots to No. 4, trailing only Esparza, Namajunas, Xiaonan.In pound-for-pound list, she also moves up six spots to No. 9. pic.twitter.com/1BaHbeKs7E

Elsewhere on the women's pound-for-pound list, Erin Blanchfield and Yan Xionan went up one spot each and now occupy the No.6 and No.8 ranks, respectively. Meanwhile, Jessica Andrade dropped to the No.12 rank, while Amanda Lemos and Mayra Bueno Silva dropped to No.14 and No.15, respectively.

Andrade was also demoted in the women's flyweight division. Katlyn Chookagian now occupies her previous No.5 spot, while the Brazilian sits at No.6.

In the men's featherweight division, Bryce Mitchell and Sodiq Yousuff exchanged places, with 'Thug Nasty' replacing Yousuff as the No.11-ranked fighter. Similarly, Tim Elliot replaced Manel Kape at the No.9 spot in the flyweight division.

Tatiana Suarez calls for title shot after UFC Nashville victory

After her impressive win last weekend, Tatiana Suarez wants to capitalize on her momentum. The 32-year-old recently claimed she's gunning for a title shot soon and stated that she'd love to fight the winner of the women's strawweight title fight between Weili Zhang and Amanda Lemos at UFC 292.

Suarez returned to the octagon in February this year after injuries forced her to the sidelines for almost four years. However, despite her extended hiatus, she showed no signs of ring rust and secured back-to-back submission victories that won her two Performance of the Night bonuses.

Tatiana Suarez is now prepared to face the biggest test of her career. Soon after getting her hand raised at UFC on ESPN 50 in Nashville, the undefeated fighter called for a title shot at the 115-pound title.

In a post-fight presser, she addressed a potential title fight against Weili Zhang or Amanda Lemos:

"I think I match up well against them. I think I match up well against everybody. I think that I’m going to be a world champion... I do believe that I deserve to fight for the title. I don’t know who’s going to win, but I want the winner.”

Women's MMA Rankings @WMMARankings All eyes on the prize! Tatiana Suarez closely watches as Zhang Weili defends her strawweight title against Amanda Lemos at



Could the undefeated wrestling sensation be vying for the world title next? #WMMA #UFC pic.twitter.com/lJh7mX9GVH All eyes on the prize!Tatiana Suarez closely watches as Zhang Weili defends her strawweight title against Amanda Lemos at #UFC 292 on August 19.Could the undefeated wrestling sensation be vying for the world title next?

