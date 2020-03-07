UFC reportedly looking to book a rematch between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes

Jon Jones vs Dom Reyes could be on the cards one more time

In the main event of UFC 247, Jon Jones successfully retained his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship against Dominick Reyes but not without controversy, as many fans and pundits around the world believe that it was the latter who had won the bout.

Nevertheless, since Jones' controversial win, there have been talks of a potential rematch between him and Reyes and according to Bloody Canvas' Jon Realejo, UFC president Dana White has seemingly confirmed that 'The Devastator' could be next in line for another shot at the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

UFC targetting rematch between Jones and Reyes

At UFC 247, Jones edged past Reyes via a split decision in a fight that could have gone either way. Considering Reyes' dominant performance in Houston, the UFC is reportedly on course to book a rematch between the pair.

As per White, his promotion could hand Reyes the next shot at the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship ahead of Polish sensation Jan Blachowicz, who ran through Corey Anderson days after Jones' successful title defense over Reyes.

Dana White just said on his Instagram live stream that they’re looking to book Jones/Reyes rematch. Tough break for Jan Blachowicz but I don’t hate it#UFC — Jon Realejo (@BloodyCanvasJon) March 6, 2020

What's next in the UFC Light Heavyweight Division?

As of now, Jones is expected to defend his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship once again in 2020, however, it remains to be seen who his desired opponent turns out to be, with both Reyes and Blachowicz being formidable opponents.