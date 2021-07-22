UFC ringside physician shoots down notion that chronic arthritis could have resulted in Conor McGregor's nasty leg break at UFC 264

After breaking his leg in a horrific manner against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 two weeks ago, Conor McGregor has claimed that he had stress fractures in his tibia going into the fight.

Addressing the Irishman's claims, UFC president Dana White told FOX News that Conor McGregor was suffering from chronic arthritis in his ankle. White suggested this is why the former two-division champion asked if he could tape his ankles for the bout.

Dr. David Abbasi, a Double Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon specializing in sports medicine, weighed in on Dana White's claims that ankle arthritis could have been responsible for Conor McGregor's leg break at UFC 264.

"The answer to that is, in fact, no. It would have no relation. Ankle arthritis would be a chronic condition, and if we look at this model, ankle arthritis would be involving the tibia and the talus below. Arthritis is a chronic condition that basically involves degeneration of the articular cartilage between our bones. So, that would be a chronic condition and that would occur, again, at the ankle joint itself where our foot raises and goes down," David Abbasi said.

Just Zoomed in MRI from Conor post.Its an ANKLE https://t.co/lc9H4fsyHe stress injury to tibia where broke bones.This would not even be the study to look for that



MRI shows contusion/bruising to ankle joint (lower),appears unrelated to his break BASED ON THIS VIEW #ConorMcGregor pic.twitter.com/QsvjdnsSDs — David Abbasi, MD (@DrDavidAbbasi) July 16, 2021

Dr. Abbasi is internationally renowned as a regular ringside physician for boxing matches and MMA promotions such as UFC, Bellator, and ONE Championship, and also as a sought-after consultant for many combat sports athletes.

"Where Conor sustained his injuries would have been higher on the tibia and the fibula and it would definitely have not been related to the ankle joint itself. Otherwise, he would not have been treated with a rod and plates and screws. He would have had different types of treatments. So, based on the fact that he had a rod during his operation, we know that there is no physical connection of anything going on from the ankle joint or involving the ankle joint that went up into the break of his lower leg."

David Abbasi weighs in on Conor McGregor's stress fractures

In a video posted a few days after the fight, Conor McGregor claimed that he suffered stress fractures during training training going into the fight and suggested that the UFC and Dana White were aware of the situation.

David Abbasi said that it could be true, but so far there has not been any concrete proof to support Conor McGregor's claim. He said that if any more information comes up on the matter, he would do a breakdown of it as well.

