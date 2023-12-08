Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss more leaked emails about the UFC, Jan Blachowicz's withdrawal from the upcoming fight, and more.

#3. More leaked emails show Dana White's ruthlessness

Multiple email correspondences between top UFC officials, including Dana White, were recently released as part of the ongoing class action lawsuit.

Bloody Elbow obtained and broke down some of the communications, shedding light on the darker underbelly of the fight business. A previous report stated that the promotion was prepared to punish Nate Diaz by putting him in the prelims for not accepting a "lowballed" offer.

The new report brought forward another email that revealed that White had given Diaz an ultimatum about his contract.

The UFC supremo allegedly threatened to take away his title shot and give it to Anthony Pettis if the Stockton native didn't agree to a 6-fight contract of $45,000/$45,000 per fight. Diaz fought Benson Henderson two months after the date of the email, for which the disclosed purse was $50,000.

In another shocking revelation, UFC executives Michael Mersch and Lawrence Epstein discussed extending Jon Jones' contract if he refused to accept a rematch with Alexander Gustafsson.

In a text exchange, White congratulated Lorenzo Fertitta for using controversial contract clauses to prevent Gilbert Melendez from moving to Bellator.

He wrote:

"Bro, you know I love u to f*** death as it is but what you pulled off this week with Melendez and “other dude” is f*** BAD A*S! F*** cutthroat nasty business like you see in movies!!"

Fertitta responded that he planned on taking "these f***ers' oxygen till they tap out", as they had sacrificed enough to let fighters move on to other organizations.

#2. Man's OnlyF*ns request leaves Darren Till "speechless"

American model and rapper Rubi Rose recently posted a screenshot of a text message from one of her OnlyF*ns subscribers. In the DM, the fan was seen asking for a response from Rose, while offering nearly $400,000 in return. The contact was saved in Rose's device as "Brandon weird OF fan".

Ex-UFC fighter Darren Till was left stunned by the screenshot and took to X to express his disdain:

"Does this baldy nugget know what kind of bird he could get for £400K? I am speechless."

Expand Tweet

Till often makes it a point to do social commentary on X, including reactions to transgender issues.

#1. Jan Blachowicz addresses pulling out of UFC 297

Jan Blachowicz will not be facing Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 297 next month because of an injury.

The former light heavyweight champion took to Instagram after the news broke to share an update on the matter. He stated he was angry and sad about it, but he was left with no option:

"Withdrawing from a fight due to injury is one of the most difficult decisions a fighter can make. However, sometimes there is no other option, especially when you are competing in the TOP 5 and want to put on a show at the highest possible level... I did everything I could, but my shoulders need surgery. In this state, continuing preparations and entering the Octagon would be irresponsible and stupid."

Read the full statement below:

Rakic called upon Jiri Prochazka to step in for Blachowicz, to which he agreed but suggested a different date - February or March. Rakic wrote back that he'd like the fight to take place in Anaheim on Feb. 17. Rakic also had a war of words with Blachowicz online.