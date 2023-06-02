Darren Till recently reacted to GLAMOUR's Pride cover star, a pregnant trans man named Logan Brown. Till, who has previously been unabashed about his strong views about transgenders, held nothing back this time as well.

'The Gorilla' simply reacted with an emoji which was enough to show his disgust.

Darren Till came under fierce criticism from the LGBTQIA+ community in 2021 for an Instagram post mocking a transgender woman having a baby scan. Despite the matter being taken up by the Merseyside police, 'The Gorilla' refused to offer any form of an apology.

On the contrary, Till uploaded a subsequent video promising even more offensive content. The Liverpudlian said in a since-deleted post:

"As everyone knows, I'm always posting very controversial things right, I'm never going to change... So the other day I posted this transgender meme, I thought it was funny and I knew it was going to get a backlash. I've actually got, right now, transgender people in my DMs and Instagram who are friends. Like I've got transgender friends you know, who I speak to. They thought it was hilarious and whatever, but it is what it is anyway. You can't cancel someone who doesn't give a s--t and I don't give a s--t." h/t Sportskeeda

Logan Brown GLAMOUR: Darren Till's object of revulsion discusses transphobia in the UK

Logan Brown met his partner Bailey J Mills, a non-binary drag performer, nearly two years back. The 27-year-old writer unexpectedly became pregnant last year and gave birth to a daughter, Nova Mills Brown, a couple of weeks back.

Brown rose to fame by documenting his journey as a pregnant transgender man on the blog Up The Duff Man. Like recently released UFC star Darren Till, a large section of the population is yet to fully accept people like Brown.

Speaking about transphobia in the UK, the Manchester native told GLAMOUR Pride:

"There are a lot of misconceptions. Things are worded in the wrong way and it’s really concerning, because I know people that want to transition and can’t because they’re so terrified – because of what’s coming out in the media at the minute about them. That’s really hard to see, because I’m here living authentically as myself, and it took a long time, and you can do it."

