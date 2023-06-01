Who is Logan Brown? Glamour UK magazine cover sparks controversy online amid boycott calls

Logan Brown, a pregnant transman, has been featured as the cover star of Glamour UK’s June Pride edition. The announcement came on the first day of Pride Month, i.e., June 1. However, the post immediately sparked controversy online, with conservatives calling for boycotts of the magazine.

The 27-year-old welcomed his daughter, Nova Mills Brown, with his partner Bailey J Mills, two weeks before his interview with the British fashion magazine was released. Logan is a writer and a trans activist and also works as a residential children’s support worker. He rose to prominence through his blog “Up The Duff Man” where he started documenting his pregnancy journey as a transgender man.

On the cover of the magazine, Logan Brown appeared flaunting his pregnant belly while wearing body paint simulating a dark navy blazer, white shirt, sky blue vest, and a maroon tie with the buttons of the three-piece suit half-done.

Glamour UK shared the picture as well as the video of Logan's interview on their social media, including Twitter and Instagram. Logan's photos for the cover were then shared by conservatives on Twitter who mocked the 27-year-old writer and criticized the magazine for going "woke".

Conservatives criticize Logan Brown's photo on Glamour UK's cover, call the magazine out for their "woke" agenda

End Wokeness shared Glamour UK's cover featuring Logan Brown on Twitter. People ridiculed Logan and disregarded his s**xuality and gender identity by saying he was a woman pretending to be a man. They did not want to bend down and accept the trans theory that men can also become pregnant.

They also kept addressing Logan using "she/her" pronouns while the writer's preferred pronouns are "he/him." Several people also called out Glamour UK for featuring someone who was pregnant and identifying a trans man on their cover. Some even called Logan "ugly" and wrote that nothing about him was "glamorous".

Logan Brown said he would own this pregnancy

While speaking to Glamour UK, Logan shared that after he and Bailey announced that they were having a child, they received a lot of love from the queer community and its allies.

However, he and his partner were also subjected to horrific abuse by people online. He said that there was more hate than love when they made the announcement. But Logan claimed that was able to stand firm against the online hate and criticism with the support he received from the community.

The writer further continued that his pregnancy came unannounced and unexpectedly, which made him feel like his whole world had stopped. Logan said that he conceived Nova while he was on a break from testosterone, which he temporarily stopped taking due to health reasons. He added:

“It took me ages to get to this point of being confident of who I am now, in being a pregnant man. I spent so much time feeling shame [about being pregnant as a man] and something clicked and I thought ‘No I’m going to own this, I’m a pregnant man’ and we’re going to do what we’re doing.”

He said that he wants to help educate others so that the misconceptions about transgender people change. Logan asserted that whoever he says, he is, he is that very person, and nobody can ever take that away from him, and this is what makes him feel empowered as a trans man.

Logan Brown is currently working on “My Daddy’s Belly,” a children’s book based on his experience of pregnancy. The book is written from his daughter’s perspective. He added that in his opinion, it is important for his daughter to read this book so that she knows about where she came from and feels proud about it.

