UFC Saudi Arabia fight canceled, Alex Pereira pays huge respect to Israel Adesanya, Conor McGregor faces off with 7'1" NBA star: MMA News Roundup

One UFC Saudi Arabia fight has been canceled with the event only days away. Elsewhere, Conor McGregor crashed the Utah Jazz vs. Milwaukee Bucks NBA game and shared a bizarre conversation with an athlete.

UFC Saudi Arabia fight canceled

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady was set to fight Belgium's Bolaji Oki at UFC Saudi Arabia this Saturday night. According to Al-Selwady, the prelims fight on the Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov undercard is now canceled with only days remaining before the event.

The lightweight fighter said on his Instagram story:

"Alhamdulillah for everything. My opponent pulled out and my fight is cancelled. I'd be a hypocrite to get all emotional now, this is Allah's plan."

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady reveals his UFC Saudi Arabia fight is canceled [Image courtesy: @selwadymma via Instagram]

Alex Pereira pays respect to Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya possibly created one of the most cinematic rivalries in the history of MMA, rivaled only by the likes of Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomevo beef. From their Glory Kickboxing past to going 1-1 in the UFC, the story is the stuff of legend.

However, their bitter feud over the years has gradually given way to mutual respect. During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'Poatan' was asked if he would support Nassourdine Imavov when he fights Israel Adesanya in their upcoming main event clash in Saudi Arabia.

Pereira said:

"No, I don't see myself cheering against Israel Adesanya. I wish him the best. ... Maybe without him, I wouldn't be where I am today. I wouldn't have got into the UFC with the good contract that I did due to the history we have."

Conor McGregor asks 7-foot-1 inch NBA star to "stand up"

Conor McGregor made a surprise appearance during Monday's NBA game between the Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks. While the play was on, McGregor stopped by the Bucks' bench and walked up to 7-foot-1-tall Brook Lopez. The Bucks center was seen standing up, dwarfing the 5-foot-8 fighter.

After the post-game media scrum, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reported Lopez's comments about the encounter on X:

"[Conor McGregor] asked me how tall I was. I let him know. He asked me to stand up and I did. And I knew at that point once I got up, I had to size him up. I had to do a little something. I've seen the face-offs before, so I knew I had to do my part."

Lopez added that Damian Lillard could be his manager and teach him to fight if 'something was going to happen' with the Irishman.

