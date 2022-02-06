UFC schedule after UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland - When is the next UFC fight?

We are one week away from one of the most highly anticipated UFC pay-per-views of the year. In a rematch of epic proportions, Israel Adesanya is set to take on Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC 271. The event takes place on February 12 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Whittaker will be looking for redemption as he gets an opportunity to recapture the middleweight throne against the man who snatched it from him. He and Adesanya locked horns back in 2019 in the headliner of UFC 243.

'The Last Stylebender' became middleweight champion by knocking Whittaker out in the second round in front of the Australian's home crowd in Melbourne. Since then, both Adesanya and Whittaker have amassed win streaks in the division and are finally set to battle again.

The event will be co-headlined by an explosive heavyweight showdown between knockout artists Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa. 'The Black Beast' holds the record for the most knockout wins in the promotion's history. Meanwhile, 'Bam Bam' has the knack of engaging in slugfests and picking up highlight-reel knockouts. This one promises to be a surefire barnburner.

Check out the entire main card lineup for the event below:

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker (middleweight)

Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa (heavyweight)

Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson (middleweight)

Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo (bantamweight)

Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast (lightweight)

What happened at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland?

Sean Strickland is steadily making his way toward the top of the middleweight division. The No. 7-ranked middleweight contender defeated No. 6-ranked Jack Hermansson via a split decision in the main event of Fight Night 200.

Although the verdict suggests that the fight was close, it wouldn't be an accurate depiction of the matchup. Strickland displayed prolific striking skills, establishing a strong jab right from the get-go and using it to dominate most of the fight. Hermansson failed to secure a single takedown and could not muster any notable offense on the feet.

Several members of the MMA community called out the alleged flawed judgment by judge Sal D'Amato, who gave the nod to Hermansson in a bout where he was dominated.

Following the fight, Strickland said he was willing to take on anyone the promotion puts in front of him but would love to fight for the title next.

