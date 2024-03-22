One UFC fighter has reportedly been shown the door after a losing skid. Elsewhere, Ronda Rousey finally opened up on her puzzling MMA retirement.

Bryan Barberena cut from the UFC roster, per reports

The UFC has reportedly cut Bryan Barberena after a four-fight skid.

'Bam Bam' has not won a fight since his TKO victory against Robbie Lawler in July 2022. Since then, he has lost to Rafael dos Anjos, Gunnar Nelson, Makhmud Muradov, and most recently, Gerald Meerschaert in a row.

According to @UFCRosterWatch, the fighter is no longer with the promotion.

Most fans agreed with the supposed decision on social media. Some were sad to see him go given how entertaining a fighter he was.

Ronda Rousey blames concussion for early MMA retirement

Ronda Rousey finally opened up about her exit from UFC seven years after mysteriously walking away.

Most people assumed the two back-to-back knockout losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes stopped her from ever returning. The defeats brought down her hype overnight which she never bothered to gain it back.

In a recent Instagram Live session to promote her new book, "Our Fight", Rousey revealed that it was about her history of concussion.

"My concussion history that I had to keep secret for years so I would be able to continue to compete and perform, that's basically why I had to retire... It was a really hard decision to understand but one that my body really made for me." [Via: MMA Junkie]

He admitted that she kept the "secret" from WWE as well. She understood the complicated history wrestlers have with concussions. So, she did not want her employers to have a "bad look" on them.

She said she addressed it all - her injuries and her motives - in the book.

Conor McGregor reacts to Cillian Murphy's Oscar win

Cillian Murphy earned high praise from UFC star Conor McGregor for his recent Oscar win. The Irish actor of Peaky Blinders fame bagged the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of the titular role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Speaking with Robbie Fox during a Road House event, McGregor spoke on the win and in general, the ascent of the Irish in Hollywood:

"The Irish are doing tremendously well... Cillian [Murphy] is a great representation of us, it was a huge win. Young Barry Keoghan (Saltburn) too. I know Barry well... Now he's doing big things as well. Up the Irish!"

Watch his comments below from 5:28: