UFC Vegas 16: Jack Hermansson vs Marvin Vettori breaks the all-time record for most significant strikes landed in a middleweight bout!

The main event of UFC Vegas 16 may have just produced one of the greatest middleweight fights in the history of the promotion.

UFC middleweights Marvin Vettori and Jack Hermansson went head to head in an five-round barnburner.

The fight had the fans excited and the MMA community was eagerly awaiting the encounter - despite it being arranged at the last minute due to multiple pull-outs.

And UFC fans got much more than what they wanted. The fight exceeded all expectations and it is safe to say that it will be in contention for the 2020 fight of the year.

Both Vettori and Hermansson put on a stellar display of technique and heart which impressed the fans worldwide.

The middleweights maintained a dizzying pace throughout the fight and it seemed as if we were watching a 25-minute highlight reel play out in real time.

Vettori did drop Hermansson in the first round but the Swede shook off the cobwebs and the slugfest continued as both fighters exchanged kicks, punches and elbows throughout the 5 rounds.

The ridiculous output by both the fighters broke all records.

This scrap now holds the record for most significant strikes landed in the UFC middleweight division history.

Most significant strikes in a middleweight bout... EVER.



What a fight tonight from the UFC APEX 👏 #UFCVegas16 pic.twitter.com/u6WRY1sjjo — UFC (@ufc) December 6, 2020

The previous record was held by the Kelvin Gastelum – Israel Adesanya encounter at UFC 236.

But such was the will of the two fighters to win and their output that the record was broken in the 4th round itself.

Vettori got the nod on the judges' scorecard and will now become the first Italian fighter to break into the top 5 rankings of any UFC division.

Hermansson will look to recover and put the loss behind him.

Marvin Vettori called out Paulo Costa after the fight.

UFC Vegas 16 main event had to be rescheduled twice

Not all accidents are bad as proven by the Vettori – Hermansson encounter.

The initial main event of UFC Vegas 16 was supposed to be a bout between Darren Till and Jack Hermansson.

Till, though, suffered an injury and had to withdraw from the encounter.

Kevin Holland – who has four wins in 2020 - was chosen as his replacement but then he tested positive for COVID 19 around just a week off from the fight.

Vettori then took the fight on 8 days’ notice and made the most of his opportunity.