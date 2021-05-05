UFC Vegas 25 injury report: Did Dominick Reyes suffer an orbital fracture?

Dominick Reyes suffered multiple injuries to the facial bones at UFC Vegas 25 and could be out of action until November 2021.

Last weekend's UFC Vegas 25 event catapulted Jiri Prochazka right into title contention and presented fight fans with a breakout star that the light heavyweight division was in dire need of. Sadly, the event also marked a third straight loss for Dominick Reyes, who suffered multiple injuries in his knockout defeat to Jiri Prochazka.

UFC Vegas 25 event took place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. The event was overseen by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) that also issued the list of medical suspensions to UFC Vegas 25 fighters. According to the list, which was first published by mixedmartialarts.com, Dominick Reyes suffered bilateral nasal bone fractures, right displaced orbital medial wall fracture and left displaced orbital zygomatic arch fracture.

Unless cleared by an ENT or OMF doctor, the 31-year-old will be suspended for six months, till 29th October 2021. Dominick Reyes will face mandatory minimum suspension till July 1, 2021, with no contact till 16th June 2021.

Jiri Prochazka took some hard counter shots from Reyes in his winning effort. However, the damage sustained by Prochzka was not nearly as severe as his opponent's. The Czech standout did not receive a suspension from NSAC and can return to competition when he deems fit.

Three fighters other than Dominick Reyes received a potential six-month suspension at UFC Vegas 25

The three-round back-and-forth against Dustin Jacoby only yielded a split draw for Ion Cutelaba on the main card of UFC Vegas 25. However, Cutelaba suffered an injury to the nose and will potentially be out of action for six months, till 29th October 2021, unless the X-Ray is cleared by doctors. In the event of a doctor's clearance, Cutalaba will be suspended till 1st June 2021, with no contact till 23rd May 2021, due to the lacerations he suffered to the left eye.

Luana Pinhero earned the UFC contract with a knockout win over Stephanie Frausto in Dana White's contender series. Her UFC debut against Randa Markos in the featured prelim bout of UFC Vegas 25 ended in an unfortunate way. Pinhero won the fight via disqualification after an upkick from Markos rendered her unable to compete.

However, the victory came at a cost. Pinhero will be suspended until 29th October 2021 unless he is is cleared by an orthopedic doctor before the date. She suffered an avulsion to the fourth finger middle phalanx . She will be suspended till 16th June, no contact till 1st June, in the event of orthopedicdic doctor's clearance.

Andreas Michailidis, the middleweight who secured a unanimous decision win against fellow debutant K.B. Bhullar, must get his left hand X-Ray cleared by orthopedic doctors to avoid suspension till 29th October 2021.

The full list of injuries and medical suspensions handed out by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for UFC Vegas 25 fighters is available on mixedmartialarts.com.