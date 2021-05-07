UFC Vegas 26: 5 names to look out for

Another Saturday of UFC action is nearly upon us and another exciting card is all ready to go. This week’s event will be the last to be held at the UFC Apex before we see another packed out crowd.

Having welcomed fans back at UFC 261 last month, a full crowd will witness live MMA action once again next weekend at UFC 262. But before a fortunate section of the UFC fanbase fills up the Toyota Center in Houston, 12 fights will take place this weekend inside the oh-so-familiar Apex...

UFC Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs. Waterson

Despite the disappointing postponement of TJ Dillashaw's return fight against Cory Sandhagen, there is still a lot to look forward to on this card.

Headlining UFC Vegas 26 is a matchup between two top-10 strawweights, Marina Rodriguez and 'The Karate Hottie' Michelle Waterson. The pair will move up to 125-pounds for the five-round bout. A number of other exciting matchups are also included on this weekend's card.

In the co-main, UFC veteran Donald Cerrone looks to add a 37th MMA win to his record against short-notice opponent Alex Morono. Neil Magny and Geoff Neal look to establish themselves as welterweight contenders in a fight that could steal the show. Gregor Gillespie returns to the octagon for the first time since he was brutally knocked out by Kevin Lee in 2019 and will face Brazilian Carlos Diego Ferreira. And to open the main card, the always entertaining Amanda Ribas enters the octagon with the tough Angela Hill.

The card has the potential to be a highly entertaining watch. With that said, here are five names to look out for at UFC Vegas 26.

#5 Ludovit Klein

UFC featherweight Ludovit Klein

At UFC 253, Ludovit Klein became the first fighter from Slovakia to earn a UFC win. Living up to his moniker, 'Mr. Highlight' secured a first-round knockout over Shane Young in Abu Dhabi. At UFC Vegas 26, Klein will be looking to replicate his debut in what will be his second outing for the promotion.

The Slovak featherweight will be riding an eight-fight winning streak into his matchup with Mike Trizano this weekend. With eight knockouts and eight submissions in his 17 MMA victories, Klein is a dangerous opponent for anyone in the division.

Klein's opponent was the winner of The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated season 27 in 2018. After a split decision victory over Luis Pena on his UFC debut, 'The Lone Wolf' suffered his first defeat as a professional in 2019 after being submitted by Grant Dawson.

With Trizano looking to re-enter the winning column after two years away from the octagon and finishing machine Ludovit Klein looking to keep his momentum going at 145-pounds, this fight could steal the show on the prelims.

Ahead of this matchup, catch our full interview with Mike Trizano below.

#4 Kyle Daukaus

UFC middleweight Kyle Daukaus UFC middleweight Tafon Nchukwi

Heading into his UFC debut in 2020, Kyle Daukaus was a highly touted 8-0 middleweight. Despite falling to his first MMA loss, a debut defeat against a prospect as impressive as Brendan Allen did nothing to change his potential. He remains one to watch.

The 28-year-old got back on track at UFC 255 late last year when he defeated Dustin Stoltzfus. With a 1-1 UFC record, Daukaus will be looking to make it positive when he faces the dangerous Phil Hawes at UFC Vegas 26.

Against 'Megatron', Daukaus will be facing a man unbeaten in two UFC appearances and riding a six-fight winning streak. With seven knockouts and two submissions in 10 wins, Hawes will perhaps be Daukaus' biggest test yet.

But the Philadelphian is no stranger to a stoppage himself. Across his own 10 wins, Daukaus has secured an incredible five victories with a D'Arce Choke. With three rear-naked choke stoppages as well, Daukaus is a dangerous man on the ground.

Ahead of Saturday's event, check out our exclusive interview with Kyle Daukaus below.

#3 Tafon Nchukwi

UFC middleweight Tafon Nchukwi

'The Cameroon Express' is set to arrive at its next destination this weekend. Unbeaten in five professional fights, Tafon Nchukwi will look to add a fifth knockout to his record at UFC Vegas 26.

Nchukwi earned a contract with the UFC after a win over Al Matavao on Dana White's Contender Series in 2020. His performance couldn't have done a better job of making a name for himself. The fight ended in round two after the 26-year-old landed a brutal head kick.

😱😱🤯🤯 Tafon Nchukwi lands a DEVASTATING head kick, for the flush KO!!! #DWCS pic.twitter.com/Gs4cskmLNE — Terry Bailey (@TerryB303) September 9, 2020

After defeating Jamie Pickett on his promotional debut, during which Nchukwi went the full three rounds for the first time in his career, the Cameroonian will look to add to his unbeaten record this weekend against Jun Yong Park.

The Korean middleweight is on a two-fight winning streak, but in Nchukwi, he'll be facing his toughest opponent to date. Don't blink for this one.

Ahead of Saturday's card, catch our exclusive interview with Tafon Nchukwi below.

#2 Gregor Gillespie

UFC lightweight Gregor Gillespie

Gregor Gillespie’s name will be in the spotlight this weekend. He's set to make the walk to the UFC octagon for the first time since he was brutally KO’d by a Kevin Lee head kick in 2019.

Whether it's the roar of the Madison Square Garden crowd, the reactions of Jon Anik and Joe Rogan or Megan Olivi’s shocked expression as the lifeless body crashed into the cage in front of her, we all remember the first professional setback for ‘The Gift’.

The 33-year-old will be looking to return to the form that brought him to a 13-0 record after his first six UFC fights. Gillespie showed his potential as a contender, something he’ll be hoping to make a reality with a string of wins, starting with victory over Brazil's Carlos Diego Ferreira on Saturday.

#1 Marina Rodriguez

UFC women's strawweight Marina Rodriguez

Marina Rodriguez is a dangerous strawweight. She showed that against Amanda Ribas at UFC 257 on Fight Island. Against an opponent unbeaten in the UFC and highly touted, Rodriguez sprung an upset in devastating fashion. The fight saw less than a minute of the second-round before a flurry of punches de-railed the Ribas hype train.

The Brazilian had already impressed in her wins over Jessica Aguilar and Tecia Torres, but her most recent victory established herself as a contender in the 115-pound division.

After a cut to TJ Dillashaw forced the original main event between the former-bantamweight champion and Cory Sandhagen to be taken off the card, Marina Rodriguez's matchup with Michelle Waterson became the new main event.

Despite being fought at flyweight, a win for Rodriguez over 'The Karate Hottie' will put her name in the discussion of strawweight elites.