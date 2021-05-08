UFC Vegas 26 weigh-in results: Two fights get cancelled, main event is made official

The weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 26 are now complete. The event, which has seen multiple fights fall apart in the buildup, has lost another two bouts. However, the main card is untouched and will go ahead tomorrow.

UFC Vegas 26 was initially set to be headlined by rising contender Cory Sandhagen taking on former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw. However, their fight fell apart after Dillashaw suffered a laceration in training due to an accidental headbutt.

Diego Sanchez was also set to compete in a fight scheduled against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone. However, Sanchez was pulled from the fight and then released from the UFC following health concerns about the fight. Cerrone has since been rescheduled to fight Alex Morono.

Both Waterson and Rodriguez make weight

Michelle Waterson and Marina Rodriguez both agreed to step in and become a part of UFC Vegas 26's new main event. Both women successfully made weight despite taking the fight on short notice.

Ferreira misses weight by 4 lbs

Cerrone and Morono will feature as the UFC Vegas 26's new co-main event and have managed to land within the welterweight limit. Their fellow 170-lbers, Neil Magny and Geoff Neal, followed suit.

However, Carlos Diego Ferreira, who is scheduled to face off against Gregor Gillespie in a fight at 155-lbs, weighed in at 160.5 lbs. Their fight will now be a catchweight bout and Ferreira has been fined 30% of his purse.

2 UFC Vegas 26 fights cancelled

Two fights from the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 26 have unfortunately been pulled from the event. The featured prelims fight between heavyweights Ben Rothwell and Philipe Lins will not take place after Lins failed to appear at the weigh-ins. Reports later revealed that he was not deemed medically fit to compete.

Ryan Benoit vs. Zarrukh Adashev has also been canceled. Zarrukh made weight, but Benoit had to be escorted off the scales after it became evident that he was unable to stand. Benoit later came back and weighed in at 129 lbs, 3 pounds over the limit. The fight has since been called off.

UFC Vegas 26 - Main card weigh-In results

Marina Rodriguez (125.5) vs. Michelle Waterson (125)

Donald Cerrone (170) vs. Alex Morono (170.5)

Neil Magny (170.5) vs. Geoff Neal (171)

Maurice Greene (237) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (264.5)

Diego Ferreira (160.5)* vs. Gregor Gillespie (156)

Angela Hill (116) vs. Amanda Ribas (115.5)

UFC Vegas 26 - Preliminary card weigh-in results

Ben Rothwell (264.5) vs. Philipe Lins**

Kyle Daukaus (186) vs. Phil Hawes (186)

Ludovit Klein (146) vs. Michael Trizano (146)

Ryan Benoit (129)*** vs. Zarrukh Adashev (125.5)

Jun Yong Park (186) vs. Tafon Nchukwi (186)

Christian Aguilera (170.5) vs. Carlston Harris (170.5)

* changed to catchweight bout

** fight canceled

*** fight canceled