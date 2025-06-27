UFC vet has theory on Jon Jones retiring, Amanda Nunes warns Kayla Harrison, Ilia Topuria dismisses Charles Oliveira's fatherly vow: MMA News Roundup

The UFC is, once again, at the forefront of Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup. Jon Jones' recent retirement continues to draw attention, with a former champion commenting on his decision to walk away from fighting. Meanwhile, Amanda Nunes addressed her expected bout with Kayla Harrison.

Ad

Elsewhere, Ilia Topuria shared his thoughts on a promise Charles Oliveira made ahead of their lightweight title fight.

A UFC great analyzes Jon Jones' retirement

Jon Jones' retirement continues to be a bitter pill for many to swallow. However, ex-UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya does not believe that 'Bones' will stay retired for long, saying the following on The Ariel Helwani Show:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"He's coming back. What do they call it now? The kids call it rage-baiting. It's working, and again I don't agree with the fact of holding up the division. Tom [Aspinall] defended the belt. That's a defense on his book. Let the division keep moving, and now it moves forward. But then, now this whole thing [criminal incident] comes out because it happened in February or whatever. F*ck, that's why he retired. I think he'll go through this and then, again, he'll come back."

Ad

Trending

Check out Israel Adesanya's thoughts on Jon Jones' retirement (24:10):

Ad

It's a curious take, but one that fans will be hopeful for as they continue longing for a fight between 'Bones' and Tom Aspinall.

Amanda Nunes vows to reclaim bantamweight gold

While Kayla Harrison recently dethroned Julianna Peña as women's bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes is determined to make her title reign a short-lived one. At the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony, she said:

Ad

"I'm gonna get my belt back, again. I'm gonna get my belt back again and I'm gonna come back here, keep making history."

Check out Amanda Nunes' promise:

Expand Tweet

Ad

'The Lioness,' who is the greatest women's fighter of all time, is nothing if not confident. Though so is Harrison.

Ilia Topuria warns Charles Oliveira ahead of UFC 317

With their lightweight title fight just a day away, Charles Oliveira promised his children he'd reclaim the belt. Ilia Topuria, though, believes it's a mistake, predicting that Oliveira's children will end Saturday heartbroken.

"That's why I don't like to promise to my kids those kind of things. He don't have to involve his kids in professional things. Now he's gonna have to break his heart."

Ad

Check out Ilia Topuria's thoughts on Charles Oliveira's promise (2:13):

Both men have been supremely confident ahead of their bout, but Topuria seems to be determined to finish 'do Bronx' in round one.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.