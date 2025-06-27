UFC vet has theory on Jon Jones retiring, Amanda Nunes warns Kayla Harrison, Ilia Topuria dismisses Charles Oliveira's fatherly vow: MMA News Roundup

The UFC is, once again, at the forefront of Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup. Jon Jones' recent retirement continues to draw attention, with a former champion commenting on his decision to walk away from fighting. Meanwhile, Amanda Nunes addressed her expected bout with Kayla Harrison.
Elsewhere, Ilia Topuria shared his thoughts on a promise Charles Oliveira made ahead of their lightweight title fight.
A UFC great analyzes Jon Jones' retirement
Jon Jones' retirement continues to be a bitter pill for many to swallow. However, ex-UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya does not believe that 'Bones' will stay retired for long, saying the following on The Ariel Helwani Show:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
"He's coming back. What do they call it now? The kids call it rage-baiting. It's working, and again I don't agree with the fact of holding up the division. Tom [Aspinall] defended the belt. That's a defense on his book. Let the division keep moving, and now it moves forward. But then, now this whole thing [criminal incident] comes out because it happened in February or whatever. F*ck, that's why he retired. I think he'll go through this and then, again, he'll come back."
Check out Israel Adesanya's thoughts on Jon Jones' retirement (24:10):
It's a curious take, but one that fans will be hopeful for as they continue longing for a fight between 'Bones' and Tom Aspinall.
Amanda Nunes vows to reclaim bantamweight gold
While Kayla Harrison recently dethroned Julianna Peña as women's bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes is determined to make her title reign a short-lived one. At the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony, she said:
"I'm gonna get my belt back, again. I'm gonna get my belt back again and I'm gonna come back here, keep making history."
Check out Amanda Nunes' promise:
'The Lioness,' who is the greatest women's fighter of all time, is nothing if not confident. Though so is Harrison.
Ilia Topuria warns Charles Oliveira ahead of UFC 317
With their lightweight title fight just a day away, Charles Oliveira promised his children he'd reclaim the belt. Ilia Topuria, though, believes it's a mistake, predicting that Oliveira's children will end Saturday heartbroken.
"That's why I don't like to promise to my kids those kind of things. He don't have to involve his kids in professional things. Now he's gonna have to break his heart."
Check out Ilia Topuria's thoughts on Charles Oliveira's promise (2:13):
Both men have been supremely confident ahead of their bout, but Topuria seems to be determined to finish 'do Bronx' in round one.