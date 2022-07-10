UFC Video Highlights: Rafael Fiziev scores massive win over Rafael dos Anjos with perfect left-hook knockout

Rafael dos Anjos faced Rafael Fiziev in a lightweight headliner at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. 'Ataman' added another highlight to his reel knocking the former champ out in the fifth round.

The Brazilian initially chose to strike against 'Ataman', who came out with his signature body and head kicks. Dos Anjos failed to secure any takedowns despite getting Fiziev in the clinch on two occasions in the opening frame. The Azerbaijani closed the round with a strong flurry that landed for the most part.

Fiziev began finding his mark more frequently in round two while simultaneously thwarting takedown attempts from the former champ. Although the Brazilian found partial success with an attempt in round three, Fiziev was back on his feet in a jiffy. Dos Anjos tried his best to sway the momentum, making the third round a very close affair.

Fiziev's output visibly went down going into the first championship rounds of his career. The Azerbaijani opted to clinch after eating a flush flying knee from dos Anjos. 'RDA' also managed to get his first clean takedown in round four.

'Ataman' brought affairs to a sudden stop, dropping dos Anjos with a left hook early in round five. Follow-up shots were hardly necessary for referee Mark Smith to step in.

Watch the highlights below:

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Dos Anjos presiona en el clinch a Fiziev y busca el derribe desde temprano en la pelea #UFCVegas58 Dos Anjos presiona en el clinch a Fiziev y busca el derribe desde temprano en la pelea #UFCVegas58 https://t.co/bnVkVv1WEA

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Fiziev daba avisos de su poder y buscaba conectar, pero la experiencia del brasileño ponía la balanza a su favor 🤯 #UFCVegas58 Fiziev daba avisos de su poder y buscaba conectar, pero la experiencia del brasileño ponía la balanza a su favor 🤯 #UFCVegas58 https://t.co/VQfV1rArmX

UFC Español @UFCEspanol 🏻 #UFCVegas58 Y lo conseguía: Dos Anjos derribó a Fiziev después de varios intentos Y lo conseguía: Dos Anjos derribó a Fiziev después de varios intentos 💪🏻 #UFCVegas58 https://t.co/UqzR5zNm1X

Watch the finish below:

Rafael Fiziev calls out Rafael Nadal in post-fight interview

Rafael Fiziev is known for weird post-fight callouts. The Azerbaijani had surprised fans by calling out social media celebrity Hasbulla after his UFC 265 win over Bobby Green last year.

'Ataman' has done it again, with his victim being tennis icon Rafael Nadal. Fiziev believes the victory over 'RDA' establishes him as the best Rafael in the UFC. The 29-year-old wants to prove himself as the best Rafael in all sports. In his post-fight octagon interview, Fiziev said:

"Now we know who is the best Rafael in the UFC. Now we know! And now I wanna make new challenge: Who is the best Rafael in the sport? Rafael Nadal, come here. Come here."

Watch the amusing callout below:

ESPN MMA @espnmma



@RafaelNadal Who does Rafael Fiziev want next in the Octagon? Who does Rafael Fiziev want next in the Octagon?@RafaelNadal 😅 https://t.co/3Btfo5b82u

When Michael Bisping specifically gave him the opportunity to issue a callout, the lightweight prospect reiterated:

"Rafael Nadal. Yeah, Where him? I can beat him in his sport too."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far