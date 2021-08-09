3 UFC vs. boxing dream fights that almost happened

It’s a crossover gaining more interest by the day: UFC fighters vs. professional boxers.

In 2017, Conor McGregor donned the gloves and got in the ring with Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather. The superfight proved to be a colossal box office draw. Despite eating a tenth-round TKO, McGregor looked respectable in the ring and rumors of a rematch have swirled on and off in the years since.

It’s left fight fans wondering about other potential crossover showdowns. Questions of who would win battles between the likes of Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury or Jorge Masvidal and ‘Canelo’ Alvarez have floated about more recently. Most of these dream bouts seem painfully unlikely at best.

As exciting as they may sound, few fighters from either sport are truly game to hop into a different ring. The risks are too high, especially for those already enjoying great success in their preferred sport.

However, there are a few that have come close to fruition in recent years. On this list, we’ll be looking at three recent superfights that almost made it to the ring.

#3. Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre vs. Oscar De La Hoya

Maybe Oscar De La Hoya and Dana White should get in the ring one of these days…

Before he committed full time to being a promoter, Oscar De La Hoya enjoyed many lucrative years as one of the biggest stars in boxing. Arguably the pound-for-pound best in the world throughout the '90s and early noughties, De La Hoya retired in 2009. His last fight was a stoppage loss to Manny Pacquiao in December 2008.

Late last year, De La Hoya revealed his interest in making a comeback under the Triller Fight Club banner. In 2021, rumors of a superfight with MMA GOAT contender Georges St-Pierre began to circulate. A master striker in his own right, GSP hasn’t fought since his middleweight title win over Michael Bisping at UFC 217 in 2017.

The potential fight quickly sparked a good deal of interest from fight fans worldwide. A battle of two legends, neither of whom have been seen doing their thing in years. An easy sell to say the least.

Unfortunately, a certain UFC president was not feeling it. Both GSP and longtime Dana White enemy De La Hoya have confirmed White blocked the fight. Despite announcing his retirement from MMA in 2019, ‘Rush’ is still technically contracted to the UFC.

Until GSP’s contract runs out, this dream fight will remain just that.

#2. Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor vs. Manny Pacquiao

Beautiful thing about the fight game, anything can happen! Congrats to @DustinPoirier Huge win! #UFC257 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) January 24, 2021

“It’s like my leftovers eating leftovers.”

This charming quote from Floyd Mayweather was in reference to the rumors of this bout taking shape. Having defeated both men, Mayweather was unsurprisingly unimpressed with rumors of McGregor ditching the UFC for boxing again.

McGregor vs. Pacquiao may well’ve happened this year had it not been for UFC 257. McGregor employed a traditional boxer’s stance for his January showdown with Dustin Poirier. The stance proved unwise, with Poirier kicking his legs out from under him before securing the TKO victory.

Whispers were circulating of a McGregor vs. Pacquiao superfight, with many believing McGregor may’ve been using the Poirier fight as practice. Sadly for McGregor, ‘The Diamond’ wasn’t having any of it.

Instead, 'Pac-Man' will be fighting Errol Spence Jr. later this month for the WBC, IBF and The Ring welterweight titles. It’s Pacquiao’s first fight in more than two years. He was last seen in a winning effort against Keith Thurman in July 2019. McGregor moved on to a painful trilogy bout loss to Poirier at UFC 264 that has left him sidelined for the rest of the year.

Needless to say, this battle of fighting legends won’t be happening any time soon.

There is also the issue of McGregor’s agent, Audie Attar, suing Pacquiao for breach of contract this year. The suit has nought to do with McGregor, however, and is over Pacquiao’s decision to fight Spence instead of Mikey Garcia.

#1. Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Floyd Mayweather

During his recent appearance on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, retired UFC great Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed a shocker. It turns out ‘The Eagle’ was offered a jaw-dropping 100 million USD to get in the ring with Floyd Mayweather.

Sadly for anyone wanting to see this clash of titans, Nurmagomedov turned the offer down. The pride of Dagestan was quick to explain his thought process in regards to rejecting the fight.

Despite his impressive $30 million net worth, Nurmagomedov revealed he did not fight primarily for money. Instead, he fought to establish and bolster a legacy. Following his victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, Nurmagomedov bowed out of the UFC and fighting game as a whole. He had promised his mother that he was done at 29-0 and it’s clear now that he intends to keep that vow.

As entertaining as a Mayweather vs. Nurmagomedov bout might have been (for those not named Conor McGregor at least), it’s hard to argue with Khabib’s reasoning. If legacy is what UFC's greatest ever lightweight puts first, then a boxing bout with ‘Money’ is a poor idea.

‘The Eagle’ was primarily a grappler by trade and would not have stood much of a chance at besting Mayweather in pugilism. It would’ve been a blemish on his otherwise spotless record in the fighting world.

