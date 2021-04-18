UFC welterweight Mike Perry challenges Ben Askren to a grappling match

After his recent MMA loss to Daniel Rodriguez, Mike Perry revealed his plans to abstain from grappling with his future opponents. However, the UFC welterweight is now open to having a wrestling contest with former Olympian Ben Askren.

Mike Perry recently took to Twitter to call out grappling ace Ben Askren for a wrestling match. 'Platinum' tagged Askren and posted a YouTube link to Triller Fight Club's main event tonight.

"You wanna do a grappling match against me @Benaskren?" wrote Mike Perry.

You wanna do a grappling match against me @Benaskren ?



Jake Paul vs Ben Askren Boxing Highlights - Round 1 | April 17 https://t.co/d0QeubPTbU via @YouTube — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 18, 2021

It is highly unlikely that Ben Askren will accept Mike Perry's challenge. 'Funky' has been adamant about discontinuing his combat sports career lately. The former two-time NCAA Division-1 wrestler wants to focus on coaching at his wrestling academy.

Askren mentioned being content with his career as a coach in his post-fight interview following his knockout loss to Jake Paul.

"At the end of the day, my life doesn't change, one way or the other. In MMA, I was always pursuing of defending a world title. Today I was doing a fun boxing match. If it turned out great, then great. If it turned out sh*t, then my life is the same... I will not be back again. I will not be in any sort of cage."

Mike Perry and Gerald Meerschaert go at it on Twitter

Mike Perry also traded some words with middleweight Gerald Meerschaert on Twitter. In his last fight, GM3 was on the receiving end of a brutal knockout punch by Khamzat Chimaev at Fight Night 178. Meerschaert recuperated and re-entered the win column on Saturday night with a submission victory over Bartosz Fabinski.

It looks like Gerald Meerschaert's victory has inspired Mike Perry to regain his momentum.

Advertisement

"Damn the guy who got ko’d in 17 seconds by khamzat got a sub win tonight. I gotta make a come back lol," wrote Mike Perry.

In response, Gerald Meerschaert, who trains under the tutelage of Duke Roufus, has challenged the welterweight to show up at his gym.

"Come up to Roufusport and I'll teach ya some grappling," replied Gerald Meerschaert.

Come up to Roufusport and I'll teach ya some grappling. https://t.co/O5zfkhUYiQ — Gerald Meerschaert (@The_Real_GM3) April 18, 2021