UFC/WWE News: Becky Lynch trains with Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh 

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
113   //    22 Dec 2018, 15:16 IST

Becky Lynch has been training with Coach Kavanagh
Becky Lynch has been training with Coach Kavanagh

What's the story?

In the build-up to her feud against current Raw Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey, former SmackDown Women's Champion, Becky Lynch has been training with Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh.

In case you didn't know...

WWE superstar Becky Lynch has been at the top of her game in 2018, winning the SmackDown Women's Championship from former best friend Charlotte Flair and then going on to ignite a heated rivalry against Raw Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey prior to this year's Survivor Series.

Rousey, meanwhile, has dominated the red brand of Monday Night Raw and has also won the Raw Women's Championship in her very first year in the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey have been in the middle of a blood intense feud in the WWE and at the recently concluded TLC pay-per-view, the latter's interference cost Lynch her SmackDown Women's Championship in a triple threat match also involving Asuka and Charlotte Flair.

In recent weeks, Lynch has also had some interaction with former two-division UFC Champion, Conor McGregor, who stated on Twitter that if 'The Man' is in need of proper backup then she definitely shouldn't hesitate in giving 'The Notorious One' a call.

Kavanagh, meanwhile, also offered to work on something big with the two-time SmackDown Women's Champion and last night at the Straight Blast Gym, Lynch and Kavanagh focused on armbar defense and some sneaky counter throws as well.

Furthermore, Kavanagh also praised Lynch, stating that 2019 is going to be her year!

What's next?

Becky Lynch is slated to a SmackDown Women's Championship rematch, as she recently lost her title belt to Asuka at TLC. However, a match against Ronda Rousey could very well be on the cards for next year and the two could potentially lock horns at the Royal Rumble.

