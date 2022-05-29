"USADA will catch you eventually" - Chael Sonnen warns two MMA gyms using PEDs on athletes

Chael Sonnen recently opened up on the use of PEDs in the UFC and in the sport of MMA in general.

Sonnen stated that he knows that two MMA gyms, Bellator MMA and PFL, which have athletes in the UFC, have been using banned substances and all of their athletes are using PEDs. Despite strict USADA regulations, these gyms and athletes have found a way to use loopholes in the rules and gain an unfair advantage with the use of prohibited drugs.

Sonnen added that after he previously released a video on the same topic, the owners of those two gyms called him. 'The Bad Guy' gave them his word that if the athletes are doing it on their own and the gyms are not involved in it, he won't reveal the name of the gyms. Here's what he said in his recent video:

"The same thing I told both of the owners of the same gyms when they called me. If they're doing it on their own and it's infiltrated to a gym, it will never come out of my mouth. USADA will catch you eventually. If I know they know, they're just working on the asset. If you wanna be ahead of it, be cautious and go ahead and if you wanna play the gamae, you do that."

Sonnen further added that the owners and one of the trainers of both the gyms are not using PEDs themselves:

"The owner of both of these facilities, both of which have called me, and one of their trainers are clean. And if you're USADA you're looking at that."

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about PEDs in MMA:

Chael Sonnen on Bobby Green accusing Petr Yan and Rafael Fiziev of using steroids

Bobby Green recently claimed on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast that Petr Yan and Rafael Fiziev used steroids during their stay in Thailand. Green's sensational claim rocked the MMA community.

'The Bad Guy' reflected on on the same. While Sonnen said that he had recently found out about Green's claims, he stated that he had a chat with manager Daniel Rubinstein, who represents both Fiziev and Yan. Here's what Chael Sonnen said about the conversation:

"Danny Rubinstein went a step further and said, not only does it bother me Chael, but you can go to USADA's website and you can see exactly when each athlete was tested."

Watch Bobby Green claim Petr Yan and Rafael Fiziev are on steroids:

Rubinstein has claimed that his athletes are clean and has asked Chael Sonnen to take a look at their USADA testing history. 'The American Gangster' doubled down on those claims and added that Rubinstein informed him that both Yan and Fiziev have been tested multiple times while out of the USA.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury