Vicente Luque also offers to step up for UFC 249

Another top Welterweight fighter has offered to step up to the plate for UFC 249.

Luque joins Donald Cerrone in the list of fighters who are willing to compete at the pay-per-view.

With Khabib Nurmagomedov reportedly out of UFC 249, several notable fighters from the UFC roster have offered to step up to the occasion and compete at the pay-per-view, one of them being Welterweight sensation Vicente Luque.

In a recent report, it was suggested that Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently stuck in his country of Russia and with the Russian government shutting down its borders, the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion will be unable to make his way back in the United States of America for UFC 249.

The result of which means that Tony Ferguson is currently without an opponent for UFC 249, however, top Lightweight sensation Justin Gaethje has been reportedly offered a place on the card to face 'El Cucuy'.

With fight fans around the world currently waiting for an official decision from UFC, Welterweight fighter Vicente Luque has offered to step up to the plate and compete on the UFC 249 card, as 'The Silent Assassin' took to Twitter and responded to a recent tweet from Gilbert Burns.

With Burns also claiming that he wants to fight veteran fighter Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone at UFC 249, Luque decided to join the party and also throw in his name into the hat for a place on the 18th April pay-per-view.

We’re always ready to step in the octagon and bring the heat! Give us the names and we work @danawhite @seanshelby @AliAbdelaziz00 https://t.co/R7lTR99mF3 — Vicente Luque (@VicenteLuqueMMA) March 29, 2020

What's next for UFC 249?

UFC 249 is still scheduled for April 18th, however, as of now, the location for the pay-per-view has not been confirmed and it remains to be seen what plans Dana White and his team have in store next.