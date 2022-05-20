Video: Khabib Nurmagomedov shows Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo how Islam Makhachev will ride Charles Oliveira like a horse

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently offered a scathing assessment of Charles Oliveira's wrestling and ground game. He argued that Islam Makhachev would dominate the Brazilian on the ground.

'The Eagle' discussed the most efficient techniques of dominating your opponent on the ground while in conversation with Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman. He asserted his protégé would employ the same techniques to make Oliveira tap.

To bolster his review of 'Do Bronx's' ground game, or lack thereof, the Dagestani phenom argued that he had been submitted a whopping eight times over the course of his career in the UFC:

"Just don't grip like this. Grab with your legs, like horse. You know how to ride horse? Like with legs and your arm, and your arms for punching. This is what I'm talking. This is something [Islam Makhachev] do with Charles Oliveira. Islam gonna ride him... A lot of people underestimate Islam. They think Charles Oliveira has ground game. He don't have ground game. If you tap eight times in UFC, how you can say you have ground game. You tap eight times."

It seems like the former UFC lightweight kingpin muddied Charles Oliveira's stats a bit as he has only been submitted three times in the UFC. However, Oliveira has indeed conceded eight losses in total, of which he suffered four by way of KO and one by unanimous decision.

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's interaction with Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals the difference between being a fighter and a coach

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently sat down for an interview with Chael Sonnen, with Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo in attendance. The quartet featured on the Eagle FC 47 pre-fight show at the FLXcast Arena in Miami, Florida.

Nurmagomedov offered fans and fighters hoping to put on their coaching hats some insight into the difference between being a fighter and a coach.

Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed that it was much easier to fix a problem as a fighter inside the octagon. He admitted that it was relatively hard to help another fighter fix a problem inside the octagon by barely explaining it to them while in between rounds.

"Of course, I feel different because when I was fighting by myself I can fix anything inside the cage. But, you know, it's like when you're outside and your close friend or brother inside the cage, you know, and you just have to talk, you know, you cannot do nothing. It's like a little bit hard, you know."

Check out the Eagle FC 47 pre-fight show below:

