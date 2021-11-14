Watch: Ali Abdelaziz mocks Conor McGregor's loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov using an edited clip of the Irishman himself

Controversial MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz is known to occasionally jeer at Conor McGregor.

Due to the Irishman's heated rivalry with Abdelaziz's client Khabib Nurmagomedov, the Egyptian manager has a history of bad blood with McGregor.

He recently posted an edited video on his official Twitter handle which shows Conor McGregor tapping to Khabib Nurmagomedov's submission when the two fought at UFC 229.

Watch the clip below:

The video attained significant notice after UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad reacted to the clip on Twitter.

Conor McGregor reacted to the desk analysis of Belal Muhammad and Anthony Smith for the UFC Vegas 42 event in amusement.

The laughter in the clip shared by Abdelaziz is originally from the video that Conor McGregor shared on his Instagram, poking fun at Muhammad and Smith.

Belal Muhammad immediately responded to McGregor's derogatory reaction via Twitter, and said:

"What kind of meds you on from when Dustin checked ur kick?"

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 What kind of meds you on from when Dustin checked ur kick? twitter.com/thenotoriousmm… What kind of meds you on from when Dustin checked ur kick? twitter.com/thenotoriousmm…

Back in October, McGregor and Muhammad had another scuffle on Twitter after Conor McGregor reacted to a post demeaning Belal Muhammad.

𝙎𝙡𝙖𝙬𝙨𝙤𝙢𝙚🇦🇺 @SlawsomeMMA If you want dominance, look at Silva.

If you want power, look at Ngannou.

If you want wrestling, look at Khabib.

If you want fight IQ, look at St. Pierre.

If you want striking, look at McGregor.

If you want speed, look at Aldo.



If you none of that, look at Belal Muhammad If you want dominance, look at Silva.If you want power, look at Ngannou.If you want wrestling, look at Khabib.If you want fight IQ, look at St. Pierre.If you want striking, look at McGregor.If you want speed, look at Aldo.If you none of that, look at Belal Muhammad https://t.co/cleeefDzZH

Muhammad replied:

Conor McGregor recently sent a menacing message to Ali Abdelaziz on Twitter

On the fifth anniversary of his win vs. Eddie Alvarez, Conor McGregor exclaimed that he would make a run for the UFC lightweight title as soon as he makes his return to the octagon.

However, Ali Abdelaziz was quick to question McGregor's intent as he responded to 'The Notorious', saying he was 1-3 in last four fights. Abdelaziz manages Justin Gaethje and Islam Makhachev, the two likely contenders for the lightweight title shot.

McGregor responded with an ominous tweet that seemingly threatened Abdelaziz about 'sending' the manager back where he came from.

"Brother, you're done," said Conor McGregor via Twitter. "We are filing. It's over. Back to where you came. Idiot! Blew it all. God bless," McGregor wrote.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Screenshot of Conor McGregor's response to Ali Abdelaziz.

Edited by C. Naik