Watch: Choosing between Legos and sex lands UFC champion Brandon Moreno in an awkward position

UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno recently found himself in a pickle when asked to choose between sex and Legos.

It is no secret that the Mexican is a huge Lego fan and an avid collector of the popular plastic construction toys. In fact, the iconic Danish toy manufacturer even sent Moreno a replica of his UFC belt made out of Legos before his first title defense against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270 in January 2022.

In a recent interview with influencer Nina Drama, Brandon Moreno was asked to prove just how much he loved Lego.

During a rapid-fire round of the interview, Moreno was asked to pick between his kids and Lego sets, to which he promptly chose his children. However, when asked to choose between coitus and Legos, the Mexican found himself in an awkward position. He nervously replied:

"Oof, I don't know. You know what? I need to be careful with that one. My wife is very Mexican, she's very reserved. She doesn't like to talk too much about it."

Watch the interview below (7:10 onwards):

Noticing his visible discomfort, the interviewer quickly moved on to the next question without making Brandon Moreno answer.

'The Assassin Baby' has previously admitted to overspending on Lego sets, and the self-professed 'Brick Head' is proud of his vast collection of builds exhibited in his office. He is also a massive fan of Funko Pop toys.

Brandon Moreno next fight: Who is 'The Assassin Baby' fighting next?

After successfully winning and unifying the UFC flyweight title against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283, Brandon Moreno is now set to defend his crown against long-time rival Alexandre Pantoja in the co-main event of UFC 290.

Moreno and Pantoja have been booked to square off at the T-Mobile Arena on July 8 in a highly anticipated event during the UFC's International Fight Week. A featherweight title unification bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez will headline the pay-per-view event.

This will be Moreno's third fight against Pantoja. 'The Cannibal' defeated the Mexican in the opening round of The Ultimate Fighter in 2016 via second-round submission. Pantoja then dominated Moreno to secure a unanimous decision victory at UFC Chile in 2018.

Moreno is currently on a two-fight win streak, last beating Deiveson Figueiredo to unify his flyweight championship title. Meanwhile, Alexandre Pantoja is currently riding a three-fight win streak and last submitted Alex Perez in round one at UFC 277.

Poll : 0 votes