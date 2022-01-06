Brandon Moreno received a Lego UFC championship belt replica ahead of UFC 270 

Iconic Danish toy company LEGO has gifted flyweight champion Brandon Moreno with a replica of his UFC title.

Moreno, who captured the UFC flyweight title last June, is a self-professed brick-head. In a previous interview, the Mexican star admitted that he has "spent too much money" collecting LEGO products.

The toy brand has reciprocated its appreciation for Moreno by sending him a good luck present ahead of his first title defense. On Instagram, UFC Español posted photos of a giddy Moreno showing off his LEGO championship belt.

In a previous episode of UFC Embedded, Moreno revealed his love for the product when he exhibited his neatly packed office space full of LEGO builds and Funko Pops. Moreno's passion for collecting inspired fans to set up a petition on change.org, asking LEGO to hook the flyweight champion up with a sponsorship.

Unfortunately, LEGO told one of Moreno's superfans through social media that they won't be able to sponsor 'The Assassin Baby' at the moment. Nonetheless, Moreno said he's still willing to collaborate with the popular toy brand in any capacity:

"Man, I mean, I am a huge fan of Lego," Moreno said. "I’m a huge fan of the brand. Um, I spent too much money in Lego. Definitely. So, if Lego wanted to do something, and I’m just some gift, I’m open, I’m open, you know, I’m and you know, I’m available. If they want to send you something, you know?"

Brandon Moreno gears up for trilogy bout with Deiveson Figueiredo

Brandon Moreno will lock horns with Deiveson Figueiredo for a third time later this month. Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo 3 is slated to be the co-main event for the UFC's first pay-per-view of 2022, UFC 270.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Flyweight champ Brandon Moreno will make his first title defense against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 269 on Dec. 11 (via The trilogy is on!Flyweight champ Brandon Moreno will make his first title defense against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 269 on Dec. 11(via @bokamotoESPN The trilogy is on!Flyweight champ Brandon Moreno will make his first title defense against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 269 on Dec. 11 🏆 (via @bokamotoESPN) https://t.co/dPMRvjCOsu

The initial encounter between the rivals took place in the main event of UFC 256 in December 2020. However, the barnburner ended inconclusively with the bout getting ruled a majority draw after five rounds.

Also Read Article Continues below

Moreno was awarded an immediate rematch six months later at UFC 263. Needless to say, Moreno made the most out of his second chance when he decisively finished the Brazilian champ. In doing so, he became the first Mexican-born UFC champion.

Edited by John Cunningham