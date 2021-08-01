Watch: Coach Khabib Nurmagomedov helps load Daniel Carey onto the stretcher after his pupil Gadzhi Rabadanov viciously knocks him out at Bellator 263

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was at the Bellator 263 event today and attended to Daniel Carey after the fighter's loss at the event.

'The Eagle' helped load Carey onto a stretcher after he suffered a brutal knockout defeat against Khabib's pupil Gadzhi Rabadanov.

You can watch the video of Khabib Nurmagomedov helping out Daniel Carey below:

.@TeamKhabib helped load Daniel Carey onto a stretcher after a vicious KO loss to his pupil Gadzhi Rabadanov. 🙏#Bellator263 | More: https://t.co/973hNsZzMH pic.twitter.com/FDbDhT7bRL — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) August 1, 2021

In the lightweight bout, Rabadanov knocked out Carey in the first round with a flush left hand.

You can watch the vicious knockout below:

Bellator 263 will be headlined by a featherweight title bout between A.J.McKee and champion Patricio Friere. 'Pitbull' is on a seven-fight win streak in the promotion that includes victories over Michael Chandler and Juan Archuleta.

McKee, on the other hand, has never been defeated and boasts an unbeaten MMA record of 17-0. 'Mercenary' defeated Darrion Caldwell in his last fight at Bellator 253 with a neck crank submission.

The co-main event for the Bellator 263 card will feature another featherweight showdown between Emmanuel Sanchez and Mads Burnell.

Khabib Nurmagomedov will be in his cousin's corner at Bellator 263

Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin Usman will be fighting on the Bellator 263 card later today. He'll take on Manny Muro in a 155-pound bout. 'The Eagle' will be present in the 23-year-old's corner during his fight.

In a recent interview with Mike Heck, the Dagestani fighter revealed the importance of having Khabib in his corner during his fights.

“Yeah, to be honest, Khabib is the best corner for me because I grew up with him. He saw how I grew up. I started training with him. He trained me from the beginning.” Usman Nurmagomedov said.

Usman added that 'The Eagle' knows everything about him and that is why he is able to give him the best advice required for his growth in the sport of MMA.

Usman Nurmagomedov has an undefeated professional record of 12-0. The 23-year-old has managed to find a finish in 10 out of those 12 fights - seven via knockout and three via submission. He made his Bellator debut in his last bout in April and defeated Mike Hamel.

Edited by Harvey Leonard