Watch: Cody Garbrandt gets kicked off plane for refusing to put mask on his two-year-old son

Cody Garbrandt is visibly upset with American airliner Southwest Airlines after his two-year-old son and him got kicked out of the plane for not wearing a mask. Appalled by the behavior of the flight attendants, the 29-year old martial artist took to his social media by posting a couple of videos on his Instagram page. In it, the pilots themselves are seen failing to abide by the Covid-19 protocols, mere minutes before Cody Garbrandt was ushered outside the aircraft. Take a look, here!

Stated on the Southwest Airlines website are rules and regulations to be followed by passengers boarding the aircraft during these trying times. The instruction says that:

“a properly worn mask completely covers the nose and mouth, is secured to the head with ties, ear loops, or elastic bands that go behind the head, and fits snugly against the side of the face”.

The protocol also elucidates that 'young children under the age of 2' are supposedly exempt from the rule of wearing masks; Cody Garbrandt's son is two.

Here is more of what went down!

Although a spokesperson from Southwest Airlines did manage to release a statement in lieu of the issue, an explanation for their pilots not wearing masks is still awaited. Speaking with MMA Junkie, the Southwest spokesperson said:

“We regret this family experienced any inconvenience during their travel. However, federal law requires Southwest to ensure every person age 2 and over to wear a mask at all times throughout a flight, including during boarding and deplaning. In this situation, the customers opted not to fly on Southwest, and they were offered a full refund of their tickets.”

When did Cody Garbrandt last fight?

Cody Garbrandt hasn't had a fight since his last exhibition at UFC 250 against Raphael Assuncao. Following his impressive knockout victory, Gardbrandt was scheduled to square-off against Deiveson Figueiredo for the flyweight title on November 21st at UFC 255. But after testing positive for coronavirus, No Love had no choice but to pull out from the bout.

With Deiveson Figueiredo slated to rematch Brandon Mereno next at UFC 263, little is known about Cody Gardbrandt's next move. However, keeping a fighter of his caliber on hold could be detrimental to both him as well as the UFC.

Who do you think climbs up the rankings to take on Cody Garbrandt in his next outing? Could a rematch with TJ Dillashaw be on the cards given that his suspension is now fully served?

Let us know what you think in the comment section below!