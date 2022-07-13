Watch: Conor McGregor and Jake Paul's recent pad work comparison shows how much 'The Problem Child' has improved in his craft

Recent videos of Jake Paul and Conor McGregor's pad work have certainly shown a vast improvement in the boxing ability of the former Disney Channel star.

The 25-year-old's professional boxing career started in 2020. The move was originally regarded as a gimmick, and Paul was seen as one of many YouTubers stepping into the world of boxing temporarily.

However, 'The Problem Child' shocked fans when he announced he would be actively pursuing professional boxing. Since his debut, Paul has a 5-0 record which includes wins over UFC stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Jake Paul has been constantly improving as shown by some of his training footage.

The video below from March this year shows high levels of striking and head movement:

Fans were also excited when footage of Conor McGregor showed the Irishman back hitting pads in the ring in March. 'Notorious' has been out of action for over a year after a freak leg break in 2021.

Although the Dublin-born fighter is known for his crisp striking and KO power, there have been questions about his movement due to a metal rod now being inserted into the 33-year-old's leg.

Thankfully, McGregor looks as fast and as sharp as he's ever been, with lightning fast hand speed and his usual fluidity on the feet.

Fans will certainly be able to see similarities in striking and movement in the two videos, which is a testament to the work Jake Paul has put in to hone his craft.

Watch Conor McGregor training here:

Jake Paul once accused Conor McGregor of taking steroids

There was a time where it looked like Jake Paul was hellbent on fighting Conor McGregor. Back in 2018, even before he'd boxed, Paul was interested in squaring off with 'Notorious'.

Throughout 2020, after Jake Paul began to box professionally, 'The Problem Child' would send daily messages to the 33-year-old on social media and once accused McGregor of taking performance enhancing drugs.

In a video uploaded to his Twitter account, Paul said:

"Conor, Conor, Conor you are more active on Twitter than you are in the octagon. Stop taking trenbolone and start taking fights. You are more actively cheating on your wife than you are in the octagon. Your priorities are mixed up. Put down the bottle and get back to fighting. You haven't won a fight in five f***ing years."

Despite calls from fighters who believe McGregor isn't being tested by USADA, recent reports suggest the Dublin-born fighter is as actively tested as anyone.

The 33-year-old has submitted 62 samples to USADA throughout his career and is yet to have any form of a violation. Some fans have questioned McGregor's new bulky physique while recovering from injury, but as of yet, 'Mystic Mac' remains completely clean.

