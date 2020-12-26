Watch: Dillon Danis claims he could beat Khabib in a straight grappling competition

Bellator fighter Dillon Danis thinks he can easily defeat UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a straight grappling contest.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, whose ground game is as good as anyone in the world, would be outclassed by himself in a jiu-jitsu match, claimed Danis in an interview with Kyle Forgeard.

Forgeard asked Dillon Danis whether he thinks he can win a straight grappling fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"Oh, come on. Yeah. Yeah. Everybody knows that though. You talk to anybody... But that's not my fight. That Conor's fight."

Dillon Danis is a long-time friend and grappling training partner of Conor McGregor. Danis himself is a multiple-time IBJJF Champion.

if you don't suffer the pain of hard work now, you will suffer the pain of regret later. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) December 8, 2020

Dillon Danis has criticized Khabib's grappling skills before

This is not the first time Dillon Danis has questioned Khabib Nurmagomedov's jiu-jitsu skills. Ahead of Conor McGregor's UFC 229 bout with 'The Eagle', Dillon Danis told ESPN's Ariel Helwani that McGregor could beat Khabib in grappling.

"Conor could beat Khabib in a grappling match. I think if you put them in a grappling match like ADCC, I think people would be surprised. Conor is a special athlete. The way he moves his body. He has the ability to move in certain ways and make passes and stuff. He’s a really good athlete."

"Chad Mendes is a better wrestler than Khabib. What credentials does Khabib have in wrestling? Maybe in sambo. Chad Mendes was second in NCAA. Michael Johnson caught Khabib. Michael Johnson is not at the level that Conor is."

However, the fight turned out differently, as Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor in the fourth round to complete the first defense of his Lightweight title.

As for Dillon Danis, his MMA career has been going well. He is signed to Bellator, where he has had two outings and has secured victories in both of them.

Danis' first bout was in April 2018 at Bellator 198 against Kyle Walker which he won via a toe-hold submission. His next win came via submission as well, against Max Humphrey at Bellator 222 in June 2019.

Dillon Danis may or may not be able to beat Khabib in a grappling match, but he certainly has a chance to do so.