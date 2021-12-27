Watch: Dustin Poirier shows off his magic skills at family gathering 

Dustin Poirier impressed his family during a recent gathering with a cool magic trick. The UFC lightweight left them speechless after he made sand mysteriously spill out of his hands.

In a short video posted to MMA Radio's Youtube channel, ‘The Diamond’ waves his hands back and forth to show he is empty handed. Suddenly, he claps his hands together and a sand spills to the ground.

Check out the trick here:

The amazing trick was met with applause from his family. Feeling proud of himself, Poirier smiled and laughed as his family members compared him to famous magician Criss Angel.

The top lightweight contender is recovering from a loss against lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. ‘The Diamond’ looks to rebound with a potential bout against Nate Diaz in 2022.

However, Dustin Poirier claims the Stockton native does not want to fight him. The Louisiana-born fighter believes Diaz is only pretending to be interested, while having no actual intention of fighting.

According to Khabib Nurmagomedov, 'The Diamond' may also be losing his desire to fight with each passing day. 'The Eagle' believes Poirier has lost the fire that once fueled him to fight for UFC gold.

Dustin Poirier excluded Eddie Alvarez from his Christmas naughty list

Dustin Poirier recently wished a Merry Christmas to everyone except Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor and Colby Covington on Twitter. However, he excluded Eddie Alvarez from the list, indicating he no longer has beef with the former lightweight champion.

The Diamond @DustinPoirier Merry Christmas to everyone!!... except Nathaniel, Conor and Colby but everyone else hope you have a great day!! Merry Christmas to everyone!!... except Nathaniel, Conor and Colby but everyone else hope you have a great day!!

After his initial post, a fan asked whether or not 'The Diamond' still had animosity towards 'The Underground King'. He explained that the Philadelphia-native was on the "nice list" and proceeded to wish him a Merry Christmas.

The two met for the first time at UFC 211, where 'The Underground King' landed an accidental illegal knee on Poirier. Alvarez immediately apologized, stating he was not a dirty fighter. Believing the 37-year-old's apology to be genuine, Poirier forgave him.

Also Read Article Continues below

The pair met for a rematch at UFC on FOX 30 in 2018, where Poirier emerged victorious via TKO in the second round. As previously mentioned, Dustin Poirier is attempting to set up a fight with Nate Diaz in the coming year. Eddie Alvarez, meanwhile, is coming off a loss against Ok Rae Yoon at ONE on TNT Four.

Edited by Jack Cunningham