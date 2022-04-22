Watch: Gilbert Burns helps brain surgery survivor back to jiu-jitsu training 

Gilbert Burns shared a heartwarming interaction with a man returning to Brazilian jiu-jitsu training after going through brain surgery.

In a video uploaded to Burns' Instagram account, the UFC welterweight contender is seen rolling with Matt at the Sanford MMA gym. Matt apparently returned to Brazilian jiu-jitsu for the first time since the procedure.

The post came with the caption:

"A pleasure get my guy Matt @brainsurgerysurvivor back to Jiu-Jitsu after a serious Brain surgery! Believe me Matt it was more beneficial for me than for you! And of course with our new @sanabul looks fresh!"

Check out the post below:

Matt is a content creator and UFC fan who documented his recovery on Instagram. According to Matt's bio, "I was diagnosed with hydrocephalus and shortly after that had emergency brain surgery."

Burns, of course, is one of the most accomplished Brazilian jiu-jitsu aces to transition successfully into MMA. As a grappler, 'Durinho' is a three-time International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) champion and a World Cup gold medalist. Needless to say, Matt is learning from one of the best in the game.

Gilbert Burns lobbies for Khamzat Chimaev rematch

Gilbert Burns recently gave rising UFC superstar Khamzat Chimaev the toughest test of his career at UFC 273. As far as Burns is concerned, however, his business with 'Borz' is far from over.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Burns expressed his desire to fight Chimaev in a rematch. The former UFC welterweight title challenger said:

"I don't wanna take no credit from those 15 minutes. It was genuine, it was a lot of heart, it was a lot of intensity, [and] it was intimacy. I don't want to take nothing from that. I think the judges do whatever they have to do, but I'm just thinking we aren't done. Me and Khamzat have to see each other again. Somebody gotta go down next time, I don't care how many rounds we need in there. Someone got to get a finish next time so now I want that courtesy back."

Watch Gilbert Burns' full interview with TMZ Sports below:

However, as per Dana White, the UFC will be looking to matchup 'Borz' with Colby Covington for a title eliminator bout. Considering this, fans may have to wait for a considerable amount of time before Burns and Chimaev can run it back.

Edited by David Andrew