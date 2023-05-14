Watch: Henry Cejudo's spectacular gender reveal for baby no. 2

Henry Cejudo might’ve come up short in his quest to regain the UFC bantamweight title last weekend, but ‘Triple C’ clearly still has a lot to be thankful for right now.

The 2008 Olympic gold medallist has been married to his wife Ana Karolina since 2021. The couple welcomed their first child, a girl named America Maria later that year.

April saw ‘Triple C’ take to Instagram to announce that he and his wife were set to become parents for the second time, with Ana due to give birth in October.

This weekend has now seen Cejudo post the gender reveal of his second child on the social media site, and he appears to have revealed the child’s name, too.

The video shows Cejudo and his wife opening a large box that reveals blue balloons – confirming that the child will be a boy. The post, meanwhile, suggests the child’s name will be Enzo.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife @anakarolinafr we adding to the family with a baby boy! Can’t wait to meet you baby Enzo.”

It will be interesting to see if Cejudo returns to the octagon prior to the birth of his second child.

Henry Cejudo retirement: Has ‘Triple C’ hung up his gloves for the second time?

Earlier this month, Henry Cejudo was defeated by Aljamain Sterling in an epic bout for the UFC bantamweight title.

While ‘Triple C’ only lost via split decision, he was clearly crushed by his defeat. His reaction in the aftermath of the fight suggested that he would probably consider heading back into retirement.

Watch Henry Cejudo's post-fight interview below.

Cejudo had, of course, spent the three years prior to the clash on the shelf after announcing his retirement in 2020.

Since then, though, the Olympian appears to have changed his tune. Last week, Cejudo took to social media to call out No.1 ranked bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili.

Nothing has yet been confirmed with regards to whether Cejudo will indeed return to the octagon in the near future. However, based on his Instagram post, it’s probably fair to guess that talk of another retirement could be premature.

