Watch: Israel Adesanya reacts to Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori while drinking wine; reveals what surprised him about the Italian's gameplan 

Israel Adesanya recently posted a YouTube video reacting to the fight between Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori at UFC Fight Night 196.

The video comes as part of Adesanya's archetypal video series, where the middleweight champion reacts to combat sports bouts, especially UFC fights.

Watch Israel Adesanya's reaction video for UFC Fight Night 196 below:

The UFC middleweight champion was also seen enjoying a bottle of wine while watching the fight, supposedly mocking Paulo Costa.

Paulo Costa previously admitted that he had drunk an entire bottle of wine before his fight with Israel Adesanya. The Brazilian claimed his hangover was the reason he lost the championship bout with 'The Last Stylebender' at UFC 253. The MMA community heavily criticized Costa's excuse at the time.

Israel Adesanya then spoke about what surprised him about the fight.

"I just didn't think [Marvin] Vettori was going to stand and strike with him, which was surprising to see. I said he would try to wrestle, I felt he would have had better success [wrestling]. Costa came in heavy, but he didn't wrestle... What surprised me the most about Costa? I mean, he did right. It's that leg kicks, I wish he did that more. I wish he stayed with the inside leg kicks because [those] were working. He tried to hit feint at one point but it was close."

Marvin Vettori pulled off an impressive unanimous decision victory against Paulo Costa at UFC Fight Night 196. The light heavyweight bout set the record for the fourth-highest number of significant strikes landed in a single contest. 'The Italian Dream' outstruck Costa and showcased his rock-solid chin by absorbing the Brazilian's powerful kicks throughout the fight.

Israel Adesanya spoke about Derek Brunson and Jared Cannonier

Israel Adesanya spoke about the upcoming fight between Derek Brunson and Jared Cannonier. When asked to express his thoughts on the winner possibly getting a title shot, the New Zealander stated:

"Hopefully Cannonier does well, but I feel like Bumson is just gonna just... keep dying your hair blonde bro. You're gonna lose all your sh*t. You're gonna have to get a hair transplant soon too."

Derek Brunson will face Jared Cannonier at UFC 270 in January 2022.

