Watch: Israel Adesanya unboxes 'Avatar: The Last Stylebender'-inspired PC setup from Nvidia

Israel Adesanya is known for his fluid fighting style and slick dance moves. The reigning UFC middleweight champion also happens to be an anime enthusiast and has a penchant for PC games as well.

To enhance the gaming experience for Adesanya, Nvidia recently surprised the UFC star with a custom 'Avatar: The Last Stylebender'-inspired PC setup. Adesanya uploaded a video on his YouTube channel where he is seen unboxing the gift.

Watch Adesanya unbox 'Avatar: The Last Stylebender' in the video below:

'The Last Stylebender' is an avid gamer who loves spending time playing his favorite video games when not training for his fights. Adesanya owns a gaming PC and has previously revealed that he prefers PCs over consoles when it comes to gaming.

Israel Adesanya prepares for fifth title defense at UFC 276

Israel Adesanya is one of the most dominant champions in the UFC today. The 32-year-old captured the middleweight gold by dethroning Robert Whittaker in October 2019. He has since cleared out most of the 185lbs division and is intent on solidifying himself as the best middleweight MMA fighter of all time.

The champion is gearing up for his fifth title defense against the No.2-ranked contender Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 on July 2.

As per most sportsbooks, Adesanya is a huge favorite to emerge victorious against 'The Killa Gorilla' in their upcoming title bout next month. As of this writing, popular sportsbook Sportsbet has listed Adesanya as a massive -476 favorite against the challenger, who is a +236 underdog.

It's not hard to see why the odds are stacked so heavily in favor of the champion. 'The Last Stylebender' is yet to taste defeat at 185lbs. His sole career loss in MMA came at the hands of former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in Adesanya's bid to capture the 205lbs crown in March 2021.

Israel Adesanya is fresh off a unanimous decision win over former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 in February. Meanwhile, Cannonier is coming off a second-round knockout win over Derek Brunson on the same card where Adesanya defeated 'The Reaper'.

