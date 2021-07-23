WATCH: Jake Paul's team member shows off controversial t-shirt with faces of Conor McGregor and Deontay Wilder

The fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley is set to take place in Cleveland, Paul's hometown. As he touched down in Cleveland, a member of his team greeted him sporting an interesting t-shirt. The graphic on the t-shirt caught Jake Paul's attention.

The image saw Jake Paul walking two dogs with the faces of Deontay Wilder and Conor McGregor.

Although there are ways to go before Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley finally find themselves butting heads in the squared circle, 'The Problem Child' continues to take shots at real combat sports athletes.

Watch Jake Paul's video below:

Why Conor McGregor and Deontay Wilder caught the ire of Jake Paul

After dismantling former UFC star Ben Askren with relative ease, Jake Paul set off on a quest to find the next big fight. He had two objectives in mind, earning a hefty check and the respect of the combat sports community.

While there are several fighters that 'The Problem Child' could have picked, only a handful of them offer an opportunity to make some serious bank. Fewer still fit the archetype that Jake Paul seemingly prefers at this stage of his career - celebrity fights.

Conor McGregor, for one, is an entity that sells like hotcakes, be it in the octagon or the squared circle. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that Paul has fixed his aim at 'The Notorious.' The Irishman, however, rather unsurprisingly, shot the YouTuber-turned-boxer down. What's more, he did so on the public forum.

UFC high level fighting > Blogger jackass boxing — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

Deontay Wilder, on the other hand, has always been on the receiving end of flak from Jake Paul after his loss at the hands of Tyson Fury. Paul, in an interview, trashed Wilder for a 'lack of performance.'

In fact, he went as far as to say that he could have lasted longer than Deontay Wilder in the ring. Therefore, it's no surprise that 'The Problem Child' was amused by his crew member's t-shirt.

But has he done enough to earn the right to trash professional fighters who have been in the game much longer than he has? Sound off in the comments!

