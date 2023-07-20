WATCH: Leaked footage from KSI vs AnesonGib sparring 5 years ago shows the former landing same combo that finished Joe Fournier

KSI and Joe Fournier's showdown at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London earlier in May was one of the biggest celebrity boxing events of the year.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer displayed his dominance right from the start, bombarding Fournier with a relentless onslaught of powerful punches in the opening round. 'The Nightmare' delivered a massive overhand right in the second round, which caught Fournier off guard and left him stunned.

However, things took an unexpected turn when 'JJ' attempted a right hook, inadvertently landing a forceful elbow to Fournier's face, leading to a controversial knockout. The Professional Boxing Association later overturned the knockout victory to a no-contest.

Twitter account, Most Wanted, recently shared a video of a five-year-old sparring session between KSI and fellow YouTuber AnesonGib. The footage showcased the 30-year-old Englishman executing the same combo that eventually led to his victory against Joe Fournier in the ring.

Andrew Tate obstacles Logan Paul's fidelity in light of a probable feud between Jake Paul and KSI

Andrew Tate has consistently voiced his criticism towards Logan Paul, expressing his concerns about what he perceives as a lack of commitment to the values of brotherhood. Tate finds it puzzling that Logan would enter into a business partnership with KSI, given the ongoing feud between 'JJ' and Logan's younger brother, Jake Paul.

The UK-based influencer and Jake Paul have engaged in a war of words for a significant period, even teasing the possibility of a future boxing clash between the two. According to 'Cobra', this potential fight is one of the biggest events in the combat sports world today.

Before partnering up for their sports drink PRIME Hydration, 'The Nightmare' and Logan Paul engaged in two thrilling boxing bouts, with Paul experiencing a split decision loss in their six-round encounter back in November 2019.

In a recent interaction with 'The Problem Child', Tate questioned his older brother's loyalty in the potential grudge match against KSI:

"That's the fight everyone really wants to see. That's perhaps the biggest ones that we can make right now. We'll see whose corner Logan's in. Hopefully, he's in the right corner, because brotherhood is the most important thing. I'd like to believe that he would choose you if push comes to shove."

