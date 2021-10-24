Watch: Marvin Vettori trolls Paulo Costa by celebrating UFC Fight Night victory with a bottle of wine

Marvin Vettori mocked Paulo Costa on his Instagram Stories after defeating the Brazilian at UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori.

After putting on a breathtaking performance in Las Vegas, 'The Italian Dream' mocked Costa by pouring himself a glass of wine.

He said:

"Here's some wine from my beautiful hometown Mezzocorona. I was gonna give it to Costa, but f**k him! He doesn't deserve it. I'm gonna drink it myself."

Watch the video from Vettori's Instagram Stories below:

It is likely that Vettori took the opportunity to throw shade at Costa's antics before UFC 253.

Paulo Costa previously admitted that he had drunk an entire bottle of wine before his fight with Israel Adesanya. The Brazilian claimed his hangover was the reason he lost the championship bout. The MMA community heavily criticized Costa's excuse.

Marvin Vettori secured a unanimous decision victory (48-46 x3) against Paulo Costa at UFC Vegas 41. The Italian picked Costa apart on the feet, and despite losing the final round, did enough to secure the win.

After a weight-cutting fiasco during fight week, Vettori showed true character by accepting the fight at light heavyweight. He gained massive respect from fans and fellow competitors.

UFC @ufc @MarvinVettori The Italian Dream turning up the pace in round 1 #UFCVegas41 The Italian Dream turning up the pace in round 1#UFCVegas41 @MarvinVettori https://t.co/xFck9C0GU6

Paulo Costa criticized referee Jason Herzog for deducting a point for an eye poke on Marvin Vettori

Paulo Costa eye-poked Marvin Vettori in the second round of their fight.

The accidental strike forced referee Jason Herzog to deduct a point from Paulo Costa. Herzog claimed that he had already warned 'The Eraser' about his fingers pointing forward and had asked the Brazilian to be careful.

During the post-fight press conference, Paulo Costa showed his contempt for the point deduction as well as the overall result of the fight, saying:

"Man I really don't understand why the judges saw [this] result. I really believe I won! And about the referee, he's very good referee. I don't understand why he took one point from me on the very first stoppage... why he took one point on the very first [warning]? I really don't understand that. Marvin gave me a really low knee on the ba**s as well and I saw the referee stopped the fight and I said, 'no, no, I can keep going', I could [have] stop as well and took one point [from] him, so I'm disappointed because I think I won..."

Watch the full post-fight press conference below:

