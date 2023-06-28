WATCH: Rodtang shows his adamantium chin against Demetrious Johnson

ONE Championship shared a highlight of Rodtang Jitmuangnon showcasing his legendary durability in a super-fight against Demetrious Johnson.

In March 2022, Rodtang and ‘Mighty Mouse’ met in the Circle at ONE X for a historic mixed-rules bout. The fight started with Muay Thai rules in the first round before switching to MMA for the second round. Although a third round was possible, the legendary matchup ended within the first ten minutes.

‘The Iron Man’ utilized his world-class Muay Thai skills in the first round but couldn’t secure a finish. In the second round, Johnson exposed his opponent’s weakness by securing a takedown and submitting him.

Throughout the fight, the Thai superstar and ‘Mighty Mouse’ each landed several clean shots. ONE recently posted a highlight on Instagram of ‘The Iron Man’ showcasing his chin, with the social media caption saying:

“He ATE that shot 😱 Could you survive getting hit by Demetrious Johnson? 😳 @mighty @rodtang_jimungnon”

Since their fight at ONE X, ‘The Iron Man’ and Demetrious Johnson have continued dominating their respective divisions. The Thai superstar returned to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title twice, extending his promotional record to 12-0 in “the art of eight limbs.” He last fought on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10, defeating Edgar Tabares with a highlight-reel knockout.

Meanwhile, ‘Mighty Mouse’ returned to the flyweight MMA division after his win against Rodtang. The MMA legend went on to defeat Adriano Moraes in back-to-back fights to win the series and become the ONE flyweight world champion. It’s unclear what’s next for Johnson. He’s deciding between retiring from competition or defending his throne against Kairat Akhmetov.

