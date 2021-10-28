Watch: Sean Strickland and Johnny Walker share light sparring session

Sean Strickland and Johnny Walker were involved in a light sparring session at the Overcome MMA Academy in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The two UFC stars were seen throwing hands in a video shared by MMA journalist Lewis Simpson on Twitter.

"It looks like Sean Strickland has found a new dance partner in Johnny Walker. The two UFC fighters share a light spar while Michael Pereira watches on."

Watch Sean Strickland spar with Johnny Walker below:

Strickland (24-3) is currently ranked No.7 in the UFC middleweight division. Walker (18-6), meanwhile, occupies the No.10 spot in the light heavyweight top 15.

Sean Strickland was originally scheduled to take on Luke Rockhold at UFC 268

Sean Strickland was expected to square off against returning former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold at UFC 268 on November 6. However, the bout was canceled after Rockhold withdrew due to a herniated disk. Strickland is now without an opponent.

A few days ago, Rockhold posted an image of himself enjoying a water scooter ride on Instagram. It immediately caught the attention of Sean Strickland, who called him out in an Instagram story.

"Man @lukerockhold lmao bro aren't you suppose to be injured?! You're a little f*****g b***h... I might have to slap you when I see you after this s**t."

Rockhold is 16-5 so far in his professional MMA career. He has three losses, which came against Michael Bisping, Yoel Romero and Jan Blachowicz, in his last four fights.

The 37-year-old star hasn't competed since UFC 239 in July 2019. He suffered a knockout defeat at the hands of Blachowicz in his 205-pound debut.

Meanwhile, Strickland has built a five-bout winning streak since losing to Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos via KO in a welterweight outing at UFC 224. His latest victory came against No.10-ranked Uriah Hall in July this year.

'Tarzan' will be hoping to move closer to title contention with a victory in his next outing.

