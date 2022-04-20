Watch: The Smilla Sundell vs. Jackie Buntan ONE 156 co-main event preview

At ONE 156 on April 22, ONE Championship will crown the inaugural Muay Thai women's strawweight champion in the co-main event. The bout will feature two of the top Muay Thai strikers in the world: Sweden's Smilla Sundell and American-Filipina Jackie Buntan.

Watch ONE Championship's preview for the upcoming co-main event title fight below:

This Friday, 17-year-old Swedish knockout phenom Smilla Sundell will look to earn a world title. Standing in her way will be Muay Thai technician Jackie Buntan. Both fighters have remained undefeated in ONE since their debuts.

The preview video includes comments from the trainers of both fighters. Fairtex gym director Prem Busarabavonwongs discusses the matchup, which features one of his fighters in Sundell.

Jackie Buntan, meanwhile, trains out of Boxing Works with renowned trainer Brian Popejoy, who started his career at the Fairtex gym. Also in the video is Stamp Fairtex. Stamp was trained by Popejoy and now trains alongside Sundell.

Discussing her training with Smilla Sundell, Stamp Fairtex said:

"Smilla's fighting style is very fierce, I'd say. She doesn't walk back, she keeps approaching. And her punches are really good... Because she is taller with longer limbs, and when she strikes hooks or punches they are heavier than mine. And she is also very precise."

A clash of styles at ONE 156

The ONE Muay Thai women's strawweight championship fight on April 22 will be a clash of very different styles. It will see the forward and aggressive style of 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell up against the technical and fast style of Jackie Buntan.

At just 17 years old, Sundell has racked up dozens of wins in Muay Thai, most of which she won via knockout. She earned a dominant victory on her ONE Championship debut, defeating Diandra Martin via TKO.

Filipina-American Bunta, meanwhile, has fought like a Muay Thai technician in her three wins in the ONE circle. She has utilized a system of feints, lateral movement, and counters to out-strike all of her opponents to date.

The narrator said in the ONE 156 preview video:

"Buntan and Sundell represent and extreme clash of styles in the latest chapter in a rivalry between elite striking teams."

Tune in to ONE 156 this Friday to see who will emerge as the inaugural Muay Thai women's strawweight queen.

