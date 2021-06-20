Watch: The awesome moment a Gamebred FC fighter attempted to replicate Jorge Masvidal's legendary flying knee

UFC welterweight Jorge 'Gamebred' Masvidal recently saw his own MMA/bare-knuckle promotion, Gamebred FC, make its debut event. The card lived up to the hype, with a variety of finishes and impressive displays.

One particular highlight, picked out by Masvidal himself, saw Joshua Weems attempt to replicate 'Gamebred's iconic flying knee knockout of Ben Askren.

In a video posted to Masvidal's Instagram, the fighter can be seen sprinting at his opponent right out of the gate, attempting to land a flying switch knee.

However, unlike Masvidal he missed his opponent and flew right into the cage...

Gamebred FC 1

The card featured a headlining bout between Charles 'Felony' Bennett and Jason Knight. Both fighters are experienced veterans and have fought under a variety of different promotional banners. Knight was coming off a victory over Artem Lobov, a former UFC fighter and training partner of Conor McGregor.

The fight was a wild event that didn't make it out of the first round. Bennett rocked Knight early, appearing to break his nose. However, Knight recovered and was able to get to Bennett's back. He sunk in a rear-naked choke and forced the tap.

Gamebred FC 1 also featured a co-main event with former UFC lightweight Brok Weaver taking on former Bellator fighter Cliff Wright. Weaver dominated the fight, picking up a second-round TKO victory via a dose of ground and pound.

The future for Jorge Masvidal

Whilst Jorge Masvidal's career as an MMA promoter appears to be off to a flying start, his career as a pro MMA fighter has slowed somewhat.

When he landed the afore-mentioned flying knee in 2019 he was unstoppable. However, he is now coming off back-to-back losses against 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman.

There's no shame in losing to Usman, who is one of the greatest UFC welterweights of all time. But 'Gamebred's stardom has dimmed and he has now fallen out of the top five rankings.

Masvidal does not yet have a return fight booked, although he has stated that he will return to the octagon in either October or November.

Leon Edwards, who recently picked up a dominant victory over Nate Diaz, may well be a potential opponent for Masvidal. The two have history, and were involved in a physical altercation backstage at a UFC London event.

Masvidal may also seek a rematch with Nate Diaz, with the two having fought previously for the BMF title. The fight was prematurely ended due to a cut that Diaz sustained.

