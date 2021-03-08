Watch: The heartwarming moment Dan Hooker finally reunites with his family 42 days after UFC 257

Dan Hooker is finally back home with his family in New Zealand. The Kiwi fighter had to endure a long quarantine period after his fight at UFC 257 because of COVID-19 restrictions in his home country.

The Hangman flew to Abu Dhabi in January to fight Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 257, which had Conor McGregor versus Dustin Poirier serving as the chief attraction.

Because of the quarantining process imposed by New Zealand, Dan Hooker had to wait for a month after his bout to be able to make the trip back home.

Anyone wanting to enter the island nation has to register to a website where bookings are made. Due to the high demand for the service, Dan Hooker could only schedule his flight for late February.

In Abu Dhabi for a month after UFC 257, what's good to do? Where to train? 😂🤷‍♂️🤔 — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) January 9, 2021

The Lightweight contender received many positive and encouraging messages from other fighters and fans who admired his determination and hard work to compete at UFC 257.

However, the result in the fight was not what Dan Hooker was expecting. Chandler defeated him via a first-round KO.

After having to coexist for almost a month with the loneliness in a hotel room in Abu Dhabi and the frustration of losing his fight against Chandler, The Hangman still had to face two extra weeks of quarantining when he landed in New Zealand.

44 days down, 12 to go. 😁 pic.twitter.com/6pqY7VTAlP — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) February 23, 2021

The Oceanian country is often pointed to as the nation to have better dealt with the pandemic. Actions taken by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern transformed New Zealand into the first "COVID-free" country in the world, with less than 3,000 confirmed cases since the outbreak started.

Dan Hooker endured the two weeks period isolated in a hotel room just outside of Auckland's international airport. He would receive visits from his wife and daughters, who had to stay behind a fence meters away from him.

Now the wait is finally over. Dan Hooker's quarantine period ended yesterday, and he was free to hug his family and go back to his home in New Zealand's biggest city.

You can watch the emotional moment below:

42 days after UFC 257, @DantheHangman is reunited with his family ♥️ pic.twitter.com/KgkdDRtb8e — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 7, 2021

Dan Hooker was anxious for his quarantine to be over

UFC 257 Poirier v McGregor: Weigh-Ins

Speaking to ESPN's Ariel Helwani while he was locked up in the hotel room in Auckland, Dan Hooker explained how he spent his time and how anxious he was to leave.

"Yeah, I'm not good at being cooped up. I love to be outside, I love to, I love to be training interacting with people, so it's not easy. It's not easy, you know," Dan Hooker said. "But yeah, you just have to compartmentalize. Like, what other choice do you have? You pass the time watching TV, or you do whatever you can," said Dan Hooker.

The Hangman could take a short hiatus from the octagon and will look to spend some quality time with his family.