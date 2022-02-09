Watch: Top 5 Crazy Expensive Purchases UFC Fighters Made!

Dana White has been criticized over the issue of fighter pay for quite some time now. For years, fighters and fans alike have been saying that people who beat each other to near-death should get paid a little more than what the UFC is offering.

Andreas Hale @AndreasHale



Fury made $30 million in his third fight against Wilder.



Wilder made $20 million.



Fury and Wilder made 25x more than all the UFC 270 fighters COMBINED.



Tell me that UFC fighter pay isn’t an issue. The TOTAL combined payout for every fighter #UFC270 was $1.8 million.Fury made $30 million in his third fight against Wilder.Wilder made $20 million.Fury and Wilder made 25x more than all the UFC 270 fighters COMBINED.Tell me that UFC fighter pay isn’t an issue. The TOTAL combined payout for every fighter #UFC270 was $1.8 million. Fury made $30 million in his third fight against Wilder. Wilder made $20 million. Fury and Wilder made 25x more than all the UFC 270 fighters COMBINED. Tell me that UFC fighter pay isn’t an issue. https://t.co/xYXxXLGvX8

However, there are some fighters who have done very well for themselves, either by virtue of being a veteran of the sport, or by being so marketable that they got that “Dana White privilege.”

No matter how UFC fighters accumulate their wealth, there is no doubt that some of them enjoy their money—and this results in some pretty lucrative purchases.

From Khabib Nurmagomedov buying an entire company, to Conor McGregor using his hard-earned fight checks to establish a multi-million dollar empire for his family - while also enjoying some of life's luxuries.

Click on the video below to look at some of the ways these top UFC fighters spend their millions. Don't forget to subscribe to Sportskeeda MMA!

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Andrew