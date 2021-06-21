Watch: When Jake Paul got submitted in an MMA fight

While Jake Paul has maintained that he doesn't plan to venture into the world of MMA, he once donned the four-ounce UFC gloves in an unofficial MMA fight.

He took on former Bellator fighter AJ Agazarm at one of the UFC gyms and got submitted in the second round of their clash.

It was 2017 and Paul wasn't exposed to combat sports back then. After stuffing Agazarm's few takedown attempts, the fight eventually went to the mat where the former Bellator star secured the full mount position.

Agazarm unleashed heavy ground and pound as Paul did his best to defend himself. Hoping to scramble out of danger, the YouTuber desperately moved his legs but to no avail.

In the second round, Agazarm shot for a single leg takedown and Paul was immediately on his back. The 31-year-old BJJ specialist successfully locked Paul's left arm between his legs, which forced him to tap.

You can watch the full fight below:

Ahead of Paul's amateur boxing debut against Deji, he summoned Agazarm for a sparring session.

'The Problem Child' appeared to get the better of Agazarm in the striking exchanges.

AJ Agazarm's rivalry with Jake Paul

AJ Agazarm is best known for his proficiency in BJJ. The 31-year-old has represented America at multiple BJJ World Championships and has plenty of gold medals under his belt.

Although his MMA fight with Jake Paul was a friendly encounter where both men seemed cordial with each other, their relationship has recently deteriorated.

After Jake Paul's win over Nate Robinson last year, Agazarm launched a scathing attack on his former friend.

"First and foremost, I want to apologize to the entire combat martial arts community for the actions of my son, Jake Paul after winning a fake boxing match against an NBA player, my son apparently forgot how to act... Jake, I already took my belt off (literally) once and spanked you in front of your entire team. I quite literally had to calm your mommy down because she was so worried that you were gonna get hurt in this MMA fight with me," Agazarm wrote in a Facebook post.

Agazarm is 3-2 as a professional MMA fighter. After sustaining a nasty knee injury in his last fight at Bellator, he was subsequently released from the promotion.

