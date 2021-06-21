Jake Paul refers to Conor McGregor, Kamaru Usman as his "sons", says he is proud of them

Jake Paul has never held himself back from causing an internet frenzy. On the occasion of Father's Day, he did the same.

Paul uploaded pictures of Conor McGregor, Kamaru Usman, Daniel Cormier, Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, and referred to them as his "sons."

as a father myself, today means a lot to me.



even though they’ve all lost a lot… my sons all have made me so proud🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/LJPcX0LnTi — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 20, 2021

Considering that the 24-year-old likes to stay in the headlines at the cost of facing a wild uproar, it is no surprise that Paul has once again thrown shade at his UFC rivals.

Although Askren is the only name from the aforementioned fighters whom he has defeated, Paul continues to mock the likes of McGregor and Usman.

He shot to fame after knocking out ex-NBA star Nate Robinson last year and has since been pursuing a boxing match with the Irishman.

The YouTuber made distasteful callouts of McGregor, which eventually came to a halt after he didn't receive any response from 'The Notorious'.

Jake Paul exchanged barbs with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman as well. He accused 'The Nigerian Nightmare' of backing out of a potential fight with him.

Usman claimed he may share a boxing ring with Paul if he is offered an amount with "eight zeroes" in it.

So let’s get this straight:



1. Usman calls me out to fight on TMZ sports interview



2. I quickly accept the challenge to fight and will give him biggest pay day of career ($10m+)



3. Usman then backs out of fight because I’m “a Disney kid”



4. Usman visits Disney world pic.twitter.com/CkUBZ5aVYM — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) April 28, 2021

Jake Paul was also confronted by Daniel Cormier at UFC 261 for claiming that he will "beat the f**k out" of the former heavyweight champ in a boxing fight.

Cormier, however, refused to entertain the idea of stepping into the squared ring with Paul.

Daniel Cormier and Jake Paul had some words for each other at #UFC261 🍿



(via @HugsLH)pic.twitter.com/9cW3RTLUuM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 25, 2021

Jake Paul looks forward to continuing his dream run against Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul v Tyron Woodley - Media Availability

Jake Paul will fight Tyron Woodley on August 28, 2021, in a PPV event organized by the Showtime group.

'The Problem Child' has admitted that 'The Chosen One' will be the toughest challenge of his boxing career.

Despite Woodley being a former UFC welterweight champion, Paul believes he will knock him out inside two rounds.

A potential win opposite Woodley could help Paul legitimize himself as a boxer, which is one of the reasons why he agreed to fight the former UFC star.

Paul is currently 3-0 as a professionalal boxer, with wins over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson and Ben Askren.

Jake Paul leveled Nate Robinson. pic.twitter.com/lOKfVGgqn7 — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) November 29, 2020

