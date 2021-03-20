Watch: When Jon Jones chased down a robber ahead of his UFC light-heavyweight title fight 

Jon Jones has had his fair share of altercations with the law, but he has occasionally found himself on the right side of it as well.

The day before he fought 'Shogun Rua' for the light-heavyweight championship at UFC 128 back in 2011, Jon Jones and his coaches, Mike Winkeljohn and Greg Jackson, chased down a robber in Paterson, New Jersey. The three men then handed the culprit over to the authorities responsibly.

Jones later took to Twitter to talk about the incident.

"So while we were at the park today, a crack head smashed this old lady's car window and took off running with her GPS just as we were pulling up. Right away... Coach Wink goes after this guy. I was shocked and stood there for a second," wrote Jon Jones.

"Then I threw my phone down and went with my coaches. Before you know it, we're sprinting up a steep hill chasing after him... I turned the jets on... we caught the guy. We got the lady's GPS back... It feels so good to help others. It gives me power and energy... Coach Jackson is a hero! I caught him... Coach Jackson finished him... #crackheadshavenocardio," concluded Jones.

Jon Jones also talked about the incident in detail later on in the post-event press conference after winning the 205-pounds title.

"I see an old Spanish couple screaming and they're running and they look like they're out of breath big time. And I'm like, 'Dude, they just got mugged.' Mike Winkeljohn hops out of the car and he's like, 'You guys okay?' and she was like, 'The guy just broke my window open and he took all my stuff and he's running.' Mike Winkeljohn, without hesitation, starts running," said Jones.

"And then Greg Jackson, he just starts running and I'm like 'What is happening right now?' I take my hands out of the pocket, throw my stuff on the floor and told our driver, 'Dude, take care of my stuff,' and I just start running. I catch up with my coaches and I'm jogging and there's this spring and I'm like, 'What we gonna do? We gonna catch this guy?'" Jones continued.

Watch Jon Jones tell the whole tale below:

Jon Jones chased away another robber recently

As it turns out, that would not be the last time Jon Jones had to deal with a person with questionable intentions in public. He recently uploaded a video on his Instagram account, which showed him running after an individual with a shotgun.

According to Jones, the man was looking to steal one of Jones' cars from his parking lot.

Jon Jones is currently preparing for a move up to the heavyweight division and is likely to get a title shot next once present champion Stipe Miocic fights Francis Ngannou at UFC 260.