Watch: Who will win the biggest UFC fight of 2022?

UFC 270 is three days away and it promises to answer very important questions about some of the most dominant fighters in the sport.

The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, who looks set to make his former sparring partner and Interim champion Ciryl Gane just another highlight for his reel. However, Gane has other plans.

The co-main event, a historic trilogy to solidify flyweight supremacy once and for all, is taking place between UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and former champion Deiveson Figueiredo. For 'Deus Da Guerra', this fight may determine where his future lies in the UFC.

Lurking in the prelims, one of the most promising prospects in the featherweight division, Ilia Topuria, looks poised to make a statement to the MMA world. After losing out on a main card spot, 'El Matador' wants to prove he has the skills it takes to be among the elite featherweights.

