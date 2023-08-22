“We’re both nerds” - Mikey Musumeci reveals what it’s like training with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci might very well be the world's most dangerous nerd. Seriously, if you see him walking down the street, you'd assume he's an IT guy instead of the world's most vicious strangler.

One can say that there is a direct correlation between being a nerd and being a really good grappler. Jiu-jitsu is akin to high-level problem solving and people like Musumeci who has near-obsessive attention to detail can truly excel in it.

Another world-famous nerd who has been dabbling into jiu-jitsu is none other than Mark Zuckerberg, perhaps the most famous nerd in the world today. The Meta CEO and social media pioneer has been absolutely diligent with his training, winning tournaments and recently getting his jiu-jitsu blue belt.

Mikey Musumeci and Mark Zuckerberg are good friends, unsurprisingly, with 'Darth Rigatoni' training with the social media mogul from time to time.

ONE Championship posted an interview of Musumeci talking about his friendship with 'Zuck':

"Iron sharpens iron 🔪 Don't miss Mikey Musumeci taking on Shinya Aoki on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 on @primevideo! 🥋 @mikeymusumeci @zuck"

In the video, Musumeci said:

"I'm good friends with Mark Zuckerberg. He's doing jiu-jitsu now. So, I help him learn jiu-jitsu. We're both nerds, right? He's a higher-level nerd than me, but I'm also a nerd at heart. We really get along. He's an awesome training partner and he just got his blue belt. Congrats, Mark!"

Based on social media chatter and recent posts, it looks like Zuckerberg is truly taking his jiu-jitsu journey seriously. Who knows, the 39-year-old billionaire might very well find himself competing at the highest level of the sport, with the kind of world championship company he keeps.

Speaking of world championship, Mikey Musumeci will be back in action at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, albeit without his world title on the line. As it turns out, 'Darth Rigatoni' will be competing in an openweight submission grappling contest with former ONE lightweight world champion and Japanese MMA icon Shinya Aoki.

This is a new frontier for the 135-pound submission grappling world champion, who will be competing in his first openweight bout under the ONE Championship banner. ONE Fight Night 15 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video members in North America.