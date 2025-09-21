"We have a star problem" - When UFC veteran suggested swapping Magomed Ankalaev for Dakota Ditcheva in trade scenario

Magomed Ankalaev currently holds the UFC light heavyweight championship title. However, a few months ago, a veteran UFC analyst suggested that the promotion should trade Ankalaev for Dakota Ditcheva from PFL.Ankalaev became the 205-pound champion by defeating Alex Pereira at UFC 313 earlier this year. Prior to the fight, several prominent figures in the UFC community, including analyst Din Thomas, believed that the Dagestani fighter would be unable to defeat Pereira.During a discussion on The Casuals MMA podcast, Thomas stated:&quot;We gotta understand that MMA is a star-driven sport. We have a star problem in the UFC... [PFL] got Dakota Ditcheva, who's a star. I'm like, 'Yo, please listen, if you guys like MMA, do this for MMA. Trade her to the UFC, you know she belongs in the UFC.' Just trade, listen, get rid of Ankalaev in the UFC, trade her for Ankalaev, we don’t need Ankalaev, you know what I’m saying.&quot;He added:&quot;He’s not getting the title, we don’t need this guy, trade him for Dakota. Ankalaev will fit right in at the PFL, another guy that no one knows about that’s really good.&quot;Check out Din Thomas' comments below:Ditcheva is considered the face of the PFL and has an unblemished record of 10-0 in the promotion. She also won the 2024 PFL Women's Flyweight Tournament.Magomed Ankalaev mocks Alex Pereira's wrestling drill ahead of UFC 320 rematchMagomed Ankalaev is scheduled for an immediate rematch against Alex Pereira as his first title defense at UFC 320 on Oct. 4. In preparation for their upcoming fight, Pereira has been sharing videos of his training drills.After watching one of Pereira's training clips, Ankalaev playfully teased the Brazilian on X, writing:&quot;This guy bring Punch Taxi driver to help him with Wrestling. You don’t need to worry about Wrestling, I’m gonna find this big head again.&quot;