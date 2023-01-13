Jake Paul recently signed with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and will compete in the surging MMA promotion's newly created Super Fight division. Part of the agreement stipulates that Paul, and any fighter who competes in the new division, will receive 50% revenue from the pay-per-view card that they feature in.

However, Paul's attempt to improve MMA fighters' financial situation has not been welcomed by all mixed martial artists.

Charles Jourdain, who competes in the UFC's featherweight division, recently shared his opinion on Paul's deal with the PFL after esports gamer-turned-boxer FaZe Temperrr stated that 'The Problem Child' could help MMA.

Jourdain took to Twitter and said the following:

"Keep sitting behind a computer and talk, martial arts are a way of life that soy boy can't understand. We don't want you clowns to 'help' us. You guys are fake and make money of being fake. Can't fake being a real UFC fighter."

See the post below:

CharlesAirJourdain @JourdainAir

You guys are fake and make money of being fake.

Can't fake being a real UFC fighter. MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting mmafighting.com/2023/1/11/2355… FaZe Temperrr says fighters are ‘getting robbed’ by UFC, Jake Paul can help MMA industry ( @guicruzzz FaZe Temperrr says fighters are ‘getting robbed’ by UFC, Jake Paul can help MMA industry (@guicruzzz) mmafighting.com/2023/1/11/2355… https://t.co/vVNDckT1od Keep sitting behind a computer and talk, martial arts are a way of life that soy boy can't understand. We don't want you clowns to "help" us.You guys are fake and make money of being fake.Can't fake being a real UFC fighter. twitter.com/mmafighting/st… Keep sitting behind a computer and talk, martial arts are a way of life that soy boy can't understand. We don't want you clowns to "help" us. You guys are fake and make money of being fake. Can't fake being a real UFC fighter. twitter.com/mmafighting/st…

Jake Paul's deal with the PFL was also criticized by former UFC champion Michael Bisping. 'The Problem Child' was called out by Bisping for his alleged facade about helping MMA fighters.

Paul's campaign to organize an MMA fighter's union with the help of MMA legend Anderson Silva was also criticized by 'The Count' on the Englishman's YouTube channel.

Bisping broke down Paul's new deal with the PFL and said:

"Remeber when Jake Paul was talking about fighters unions and wanting Dana [White] to give more money to fighters? That was never his mission, that was just bulls**t. Now he's signed with the PFL in a 'super league' where the revenue's gonna get split 50/50. But not for the average guys in the PFL... So once again, you're just full of s**t bro."

Watch the video below from 3:05:

Jake Paul claims he sent KSI's team a contract for a fight this year

The beef between KSI and Jake Paul could be settled in the boxing ring this year if claims made by the Cleveland native are true. Paul took to Twitter following KSI's recent interview with Ariel Helwani to disprove the Brit's claim that 'The Problem Child' has been avoiding him.

Jake Paul tweeted the following:

"I sent KSI and his team a contract over a month ago. I offered to come to the UK, 185 pounds and 10 rounds. I have been at 8 rounds since Askren. He and his team have yet to respond."

"The offer was / is to come to the UK in December 2023. If he doesn’t respond next week after his show, then it’s going to have to be in the US. The best part is he tells @arielhelwani that I’m hiding behind negotiations when in fact he has yet to respond. Hahaha."

See the tweets below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul



The best part is he tells Jake Paul @jakepaul I sent KSI and his team a contract over a month ago. I offered to come to the UK, 185 pounds and 10 rounds. I have been at 8 rounds since Askren.



He and his team have yet to respond. I sent KSI and his team a contract over a month ago. I offered to come to the UK, 185 pounds and 10 rounds. I have been at 8 rounds since Askren. He and his team have yet to respond. The offer was / is to come to the UK in December 2023. If he doesn’t respond next week after his show, then it’s going to have to be in the US.The best part is he tells @arielhelwani that I’m hiding behind negotiations when in fact he has yet to respond. Hahaha. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The offer was / is to come to the UK in December 2023. If he doesn’t respond next week after his show, then it’s going to have to be in the US. The best part is he tells @arielhelwani that I’m hiding behind negotiations when in fact he has yet to respond. Hahaha. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Poll : 0 votes